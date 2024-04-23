TAIPEI, April 23 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday its facility and safety systems were functioning as normal after a series of earthquakes hit Taiwan and it did not currently expect any impact on operations. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
Equities
2330
TW0002330008
Semiconductors
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|742 TWD
|-1.07%
|-7.94%
|+25.13%
|03:38am
|Taiwan rattled by dozens of quakes, but no major damage
|RE
|03:07am
|TSMC says it does not expect any earthquake impact on operations
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+25.13%
|598B
|+60.57%
|1,875B
|+9.69%
|558B
|+0.83%
|237B
|+10.75%
|176B
|-31.52%
|146B
|-4.09%
|145B
|+27.87%
|118B
|-6.17%
|90.93B
|+23.91%
|89.64B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- 2330 Stock
- News Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- TSMC says it does not expect any earthquake impact on operations