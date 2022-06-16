Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
508.00 TWD   -0.20%
02:30pTSMC says it will have advanced ASML chipmaking tool in 2024
RE
06/16TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/15Samsung's Lee discusses smooth supply of "essential" chip equipment with ASML's Wennink
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC says it will have advanced ASML chipmaking tool in 2024

06/16/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
June 16 (Reuters) - A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co executive said at a conference on Thursday that the world's biggest chipmaker will have the next version of ASML's most advanced lithography tool in 2024.

TSMC executives did not say when the device, the second generation of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed to make smaller and faster chips, would be used for mass production. TSMC rival Intel Corp has said it will use the machines in production by 2025. (Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Santa Clara, California)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -6.95% 448.85 Real-time Quote.-31.75%
INTEL CORPORATION -4.21% 37.01 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.59% 589.384 Real-time Quote.-19.54%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -4.70% 81.1 End-of-day quote.3.18%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.20% 508 End-of-day quote.-17.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 094 B 70 283 M 70 283 M
Net income 2022 861 B 28 904 M 28 904 M
Net cash 2022 268 B 8 996 M 8 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 13 173 B 442 B 442 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 508,00 TWD
Average target price 800,37 TWD
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.40%443 724
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.81%413 838
BROADCOM INC.-21.83%212 695
INTEL CORPORATION-26.35%158 027
QUALCOMM, INC.-28.35%146 754
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-37.94%144 711