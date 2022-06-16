TSMC says it will have advanced ASML chipmaking tool in 2024

June 16 (Reuters) - A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
executive said at a conference on Thursday that the
world's biggest chipmaker will have the next version of ASML's
most advanced lithography tool in 2024.
TSMC executives did not say when the device, the second
generation of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed to
make smaller and faster chips, would be used for mass
production. TSMC rival Intel Corp has said it will use
the machines in production by 2025.
(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Santa Clara, California)