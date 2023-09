TAIPEI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said on Wednesday the company was still in the process of applying for subsidies from Germany and the European Union for its new German plant and that talks were going smoothly.

Liu was speaking on the sidelines of the SEMICON Taiwan summit in Taipei. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)