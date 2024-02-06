By Peter Landers

TOKYO--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it will build a second semiconductor fabrication plant at its site in Kumamoto, Japan, aiming to begin production by the end of 2027.

TSMC said Tuesday that a Sony Group unit as well as Denso and Toyota Motor will join it in making additional investments into the Japan chipmaking operation. Together with the site's first fab, total investment will exceed $20 billion with support from the Japanese government, TSMC said.

With the new investments, TSMC said it will hold a 86.5% stake in the Japan operation, known as Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, while Sony will hold 6%, Denso 5.5% and Toyota 2%.

TSMC is already building its first fab at the Kumamoto site. That fab is scheduled to begin operation this year, TSMC said.

