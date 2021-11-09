Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC to Build Specialty Technology Fab in Japan with Sony Semiconductor Solutions as Minority Shareholder

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TSMC to Build Specialty Technology Fab in Japan with Sony Semiconductor Solutions as Minority Shareholder
Issued by: TSMC and Sony Semiconductor Solutions
Issued on:
2021/11/09

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., Nov. 9, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("SSS") today jointly announced that TSMC will establish a subsidiary, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. ("JASM"), in Kumamoto, Japan to provide foundry service with initial technology of 22/28-nanometer processes to address strong global market demand for specialty technologies, with SSS participating as a minority shareholder.

Construction of JASM's fab in Japan is scheduled to begin in the 2022 calendar year with production targeted to begin by the end of 2024. The fab is expected to directly create about 1,500 high-tech professional jobs and to have a monthly production capacity of 45,000 12-inch wafers. The initial capital expenditure is estimated to be approximately US$7 billion with strong support from the Japanese government.

Under definitive agreements reached between TSMC and SSS, SSS plans to make an equity investment in JASM of approximately US$0.5 billion, which will represent a less than 20% equity stake in JASM. The closing of the transaction between TSMC and SSS is subject to customary closing conditions.

"The digital transformation of more and more aspects of human lives is creating incredible opportunities for our customers, and they rely on our specialty processes that bridge digital life and real life," said Dr. CC Wei, Chief Executive Officer of TSMC. "We are pleased to have the support of a leading player and our long-time customer, Sony, to supply the market with an all-new fab in Japan, and also are excited at the opportunity to bring more Japanese talent into TSMC's global family."

"While the global semiconductor shortage is expected to be prolonged, we expect partnership with TSMC to contribute to securing a stable supply of logic wafers, not only for us but also for the overall industry. We believe that further strengthening and deepening our partnership with TSMC, which has the world's leading semiconductor production technology, is extremely meaningful for the Sony Group," said Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

TSMC's Japan fab is the latest chapter in its long history of contribution to Japan's semiconductor ecosystem since establishing its TSMC Japan subsidiary in 1997. More recently, TSMC set up the Japan Design Center in 2019 to serve its global customers and is now working with Japanese partners to expand the frontiers of advanced packaging technology with the 3DIC Research Center in Ibaraki Prefecture.

TSMC Spokesperson
Wendell Huang
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Tel:886-3-5055901
TSMC Deputy Spokesperson
Nina Kao
Public Relations Department
Tel:886-3-5636688 Ext.7125036

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
11/08Japan unveils $88 bln university fund in growth strategy
RE
11/08Announcement for the acquisition of fixed income securities on behalf of TSMC Global Lt..
PU
11/08Taiwan Oct exports hit record high, outlook strong for next six months
RE
11/08The Company invited to attend online institutional investor conference
PU
11/07TSMC says it did not release any detailed customer data in response to US request
RE
11/07TSMC says it did not release any detailed customer data in response to US request
RE
11/07Japan to create scheme to subsidise domestic chip output - Nikkei
RE
11/05South Korean chip firms to omit detailed data in response to U.S. request -sources
RE
11/03Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off
RE
11/03Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 57 166 M 57 166 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 297 M 21 297 M
Net cash 2021 232 B 8 365 M 8 365 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 15 610 B 561 B 563 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,69x
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 602,00 TWD
Average target price 763,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%560 586
NVIDIA CORPORATION135.96%768 868
BROADCOM INC.27.66%230 073
INTEL CORPORATION2.21%209 654
QUALCOMM, INC.8.87%185 752
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.63.73%181 335