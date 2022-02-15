Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC to expand new Japan chip factory, Denso takes stake

02/15/2022 | 09:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday that the chip plant it is building in Japan with Sony Group will expand, with an extra $1.6 billion in spending, while auto supplier Denso Corp will take a 10% stake.

TSMC, which is the world's largest contract chip maker, announced the $7 billion factory in southern Japan in November and construction is scheduled to start this year, with production beginning by the end of 2024.

That announcement was welcomed by the Japanese government which wants TSMC to build plants to supply essential chips to Japan's electronic device makers and auto companies as trade friction between the United States and China threatens to disrupt supply chains and demand for the component grows.

TSMC said in a statement on Tuesday that to meet market demand, it had decided to enhance the plant's capabilities and increase monthly production capacity to 55,000 12-inch wafers, putting the new total cost at around $8.6 billion.

It was originally due to have a monthly production capacity of 45,000 12-inch wafers.

The company, which is also a major Apple supplier and produces some of the world's most advanced semiconductors, said that Denso would invest $350 million for a more than 10% equity stake in the Japanese plant.

Automakers have been particularly badly hit by the global chip shortage, which have seen some production lines halted.

"Through this partnership, we contribute to the stable supply of semiconductors over the medium to long term and thus to the automotive industry," Denso's CEO Koji Arima was quoted as saying in the TSMC statement.

Taiwan, home to chip makers such as TSMC, has become front and center of efforts to resolve the chip shortage.

TSMC last year pledged to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand chip capacity and is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.00% 168.88 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
DENSO CORPORATION 0.39% 8409 Delayed Quote.-12.10%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.99% 733.879 Real-time Quote.0.88%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -2.28% 12210 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.00% 637 End-of-day quote.3.58%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
09:14aTSMC to expand new Japan chip factory, Denso takes stake
RE
08:38aTSMC to increase investment in chip plant in Japan's Kumamoto
AQ
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC donates to TSMC Charity Foundation
PU
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC donates to TSMC Education and Culture Foundation
PU
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors approved capital appropriatio..
PU
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors approved the convening of the..
PU
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors approved the 2022 employee re..
PU
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors approved the record date for ..
PU
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors approved the issuance of unse..
PU
08:07aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors approved a share buyback prog..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 56 829 M 56 829 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 199 M 21 199 M
Net cash 2021 314 B 11 246 M 11 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 16 414 B 588 B 588 B
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 637,00 TWD
Average target price 850,81 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Senior Director-Design Technology Division
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%591 882
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.49%606 675
BROADCOM INC.-13.05%238 881
INTEL CORPORATION-7.61%193 746
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.70%186 102
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.80%150 049