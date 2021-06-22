Taiwan Buddhist group enters fray for BioNTech COVID vaccines

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) - A major Taiwanese Buddhist group
said on Wednesday that it was hoping to buy 5 million doses of
BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, joining Foxconn
and TSMC in trying to secure vaccines for
the island.
Taiwan's government has millions of vaccines on order but
has been hampered by global supply shortages, though Japan and
the United States this month donated 3.74 million doses as the
island deals with a cluster of domestic infections.
The Tzu Chi Foundation said that after "initial progress"
had been made in sourcing the shots, it had submitted
application documents to the government to be allowed to buy 5
million BioNTech doses.
BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Taiwan's government said last week it would allow Terry Gou,
the billionaire founder of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn,
and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd to negotiate on
its behalf for COVID-19 vaccines.
Both are proposing buying 5 million BioNTech doses each, to
donate to the government.
The government says BioNTech told Gou it would only sell to
governments.
Taiwan's own deal with BioNTech fell through this year, with
the government blaming it on pressure from Beijing, though it
says talks are continuing with the company.
China denied the accusation, saying Taiwan was free to
obtain the vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
Co Ltd, which has a contract with BioNTech to sell
the vaccines in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Another Taiwanese group, the Buddha Light International
Association, had proposed importing up to 500,000 shots of
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
But the company said it was only negotiating with government
bodies and supranational organisations like the European
Commission for vaccine purchases.
