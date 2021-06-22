Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Buddhist group enters fray for BioNTech COVID vaccines

06/22/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) - A major Taiwanese Buddhist group said on Wednesday that it was hoping to buy 5 million doses of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, joining Foxconn and TSMC in trying to secure vaccines for the island.

Taiwan's government has millions of vaccines on order but has been hampered by global supply shortages, though Japan and the United States this month donated 3.74 million doses as the island deals with a cluster of domestic infections.

The Tzu Chi Foundation said that after "initial progress" had been made in sourcing the shots, it had submitted application documents to the government to be allowed to buy 5 million BioNTech doses.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's government said last week it would allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19 vaccines.

Both are proposing buying 5 million BioNTech doses each, to donate to the government.

The government says BioNTech told Gou it would only sell to governments.

Taiwan's own deal with BioNTech fell through this year, with the government blaming it on pressure from Beijing, though it says talks are continuing with the company.

China denied the accusation, saying Taiwan was free to obtain the vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a contract with BioNTech to sell the vaccines in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Another Taiwanese group, the Buddha Light International Association, had proposed importing up to 500,000 shots of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

But the company said it was only negotiating with government bodies and supranational organisations like the European Commission for vaccine purchases. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.27% 133.98 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -1.33% 111.5 End-of-day quote.21.20%
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. 0.72% 62.7 End-of-day quote.16.13%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.50% 603 End-of-day quote.13.77%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
06/22Taiwan Buddhist group enters fray for BioNTech COVID vaccines
RE
06/22INTEL  : to create new units for software, high-performance computing
RE
06/22TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : Argus Initiates Coverage on Taiwan Semicon..
MT
06/22MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Commence Risk Production ..
MT
06/22Chipmaker GlobalFoundries plans $6 bln expansion in Singapore, US, Germany
RE
06/21Taiwan's sizzling export order pace slows, but demand still strong
RE
06/18Foxconn chief, TSMC ready to negotiate for Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
06/18Taiwan to allow Foxconn's Gou, TSMC to negotiate for vaccines
RE
06/17U.S. senators propose 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
RE
06/17Taiwan May export orders seen up for 15th straight month
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 574 B 56 243 M 56 243 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 113 M 21 113 M
Net cash 2021 252 B 9 001 M 9 001 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 14 988 B 535 B 536 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,36x
EV / Sales 2022 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 578,00 TWD
Average target price 735,59 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.77%540 931
NVIDIA CORPORATION41.15%459 207
INTEL CORPORATION11.74%225 603
BROADCOM INC.6.11%190 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.39%171 877
QUALCOMM, INC.-12.07%151 107