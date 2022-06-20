Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
501.00 TWD   -1.38%
04:41aTaiwan May export orders return to growth, uncertainly ahead
RE
03:19aJapan Government Pledges $3.6 Billion to TSMC Chip Plant
MT
02:38aJapan Index Plunges as Recession Fear Looms, W-Scope Earmarks $737 Million Investment for Plant in Hungary
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan May export orders return to growth, uncertainly ahead

06/20/2022 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Recasts, adds details)

* May export orders +6% y/y vs +0.3% poll forecast

* Export orders from China -13.4% y/y vs -16.9% in April

* Ministry sees June orders between +3.3% and +6.1% y/y

* Warns of global economic uncertainly

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether for global technology demand, logged a strong annual rise in May, recovering from COVID-19 lockdowns in China and global supply chain disruptions, but the government warned of global economic uncertainty ahead.

Export orders last month were up 6% from a year earlier at $55.43 billion, a record high for the month, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday. Analysts had expected 0.3% growth.

The rise followed a 5.5% annual drop seen in April's figures, the first fall since February 2020, when the pandemic had just begun sweeping the world.

Orders for telecommunications products in May grew 2.7% on a year before, with some factories still being impacted by pandemic measures in China. Laptop orders were down, for example, the ministry said.

Orders for electronic products jumped 17.4%, driven by semiconductor demand for high-end computing, autos and other appliances, it said.

The trend towards working and studying from home has fuelled growth in orders for Taiwanese electronics in the past two years or so, more recently reinforced by a global semiconductor shortage that has filled Taiwanese chip makers' order books.

The ministry said it expected June export orders to be between 3.3% and 6.1% higher than a year before.

May orders from China were down 13.4% from a year earlier, compared with a fall of 16.9% seen in April, while orders from the United States rose 10.5%, compared with the previous 0.2% fall.

Export orders from Europe grew 9.5%, compared with an annual contraction of 17% in April, while those from Japan fell 7.8%.

The ministry said global tech demand should keep driving export order momentum, but it warned of the war in Ukraine driving up inflation and of challenges presented by persistent supply-chain bottlenecks.

"Uncertainty in the global economic outlook has increased, which may suppress the growth momentum of orders," it added.

Taiwanese companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd are major suppliers to Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc and other global tech firms. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.15% 131.56 Delayed Quote.-25.91%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.51% 580.488 Real-time Quote.-20.59%
QUALCOMM, INC. 0.14% 120.99 Delayed Quote.-33.84%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.38% 501 End-of-day quote.-18.54%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
04:41aTaiwan May export orders return to growth, uncertainly ahead
RE
03:19aJapan Government Pledges $3.6 Billion to TSMC Chip Plant
MT
02:38aJapan Index Plunges as Recession Fear Looms, W-Scope Earmarks $737 Million Investment f..
MT
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Close Higher on Friday
MT
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Helping Pace Friday Markets Recovery
MT
06/17Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Begin N2 Production in 2025
MT
06/17UPDATE2 : Japan gov't to allocate up to 476 bil. yen for TSMC chip plant
AQ
06/17TSMC FINFLEX, N2 Process Innovations Debut at 2022 North American Technology Symposium
AQ
06/17Taiwanese Think Tank Predicts Global Chip Crunch to Ease in 2023
MT
06/17Japan gov't to allocate up to 476 bil. yen to TSMC chip plant
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 094 B 70 252 M 70 252 M
Net income 2022 861 B 28 892 M 28 892 M
Net cash 2022 268 B 8 992 M 8 992 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 12 991 B 436 B 436 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 501,00 TWD
Average target price 800,37 TWD
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.54%435 827
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.01%397 637
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 364
INTEL CORPORATION-28.21%151 158
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-20.31%138 505
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.84%135 509