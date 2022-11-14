Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
445.00 TWD   +0.79%
05:53pTaiwan Semiconductor ADRs Up 6.8% After Hours After Berkshire Buys Stock
DJ
05:48pBuffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake
RE
04:31pBuffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor ADRs Up 6.8% After Hours After Berkshire Buys Stock

11/14/2022 | 05:53pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


American depositary receipts of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. increased 6.8% to $77.75 in after-hours trading on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed a new position in the chipmaker.

Warren Buffet's company bought about 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor for about $4.1 billion in the third quarter, according to its latest 13F filing. Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest contract manufacturer of chips.

Berkshire spent $9 billion buying stocks in the recent quarter. Berkshire also purchased shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. It also added to its existing stakes in Paramount Global, Celanese Corp. and RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1752ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.52% 466600 Delayed Quote.4.08%
CELANESE CORPORATION -5.03% 105 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. -1.76% 36.89 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION -1.80% 58.9 Delayed Quote.-23.45%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.10% 502.284 Real-time Quote.-33.72%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL -1.70% 18.49 Delayed Quote.-37.67%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 2.66% 77.2 End-of-day quote.-1.78%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.79% 445 End-of-day quote.-27.64%
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 2 275 B 73 484 M 73 484 M
Net income 2022 1 007 B 32 536 M 32 536 M
Net cash 2022 512 B 16 539 M 16 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 11 539 B 373 B 373 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 445,00 TWD
Average target price 626,98 TWD
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-27.64%368 123
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.49%406 379
BROADCOM INC.-22.14%209 830
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.76%162 900
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.60%136 123
INTEL CORPORATION-40.91%125 585