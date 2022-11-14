Taiwan Semiconductor ADRs Up 6.8% After Hours After Berkshire Buys Stock

By Kathryn Hardison

American depositary receipts of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. increased 6.8% to $77.75 in after-hours trading on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed a new position in the chipmaker.

Warren Buffet's company bought about 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor for about $4.1 billion in the third quarter, according to its latest 13F filing. Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest contract manufacturer of chips.

Berkshire spent $9 billion buying stocks in the recent quarter. Berkshire also purchased shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. It also added to its existing stakes in Paramount Global, Celanese Corp. and RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware.

