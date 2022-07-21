Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
495.00 TWD   +0.81%
495.00 TWD   +0.81%
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement for the acquisition of fixed income securities on behalf of TSMC Global Ltd., a subsidiary of TSMC

07/21/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 16:28:35
Subject 
 Announcement for the acquisition of fixed income
securities on behalf of TSMC Global Ltd., a subsidiary
of TSMC
Date of events 2022/07/21 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:
Corporate Bonds.
2.Trading date:2021/11/02~2022/07/21
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
251526CM9: 106,850 units; US$98.08 per unit; Total amount: US$10.5 million
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):NA
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
251526CM9: 106,850 units; US$10.5 million; NA; None.
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
5.11%; 7.47%; NT$78,373 million.
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Fixed income investment.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 B 74 519 M 74 519 M
Net income 2022 960 B 32 089 M 32 089 M
Net cash 2022 391 B 13 056 M 13 056 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 12 836 B 429 B 429 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 495,00 TWD
Average target price 700,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Senior Director-Design Technology Division
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.51%428 909