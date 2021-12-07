Log in
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement for the disposal of fixed income securities on behalf of TSMC Global Ltd., a subsidiary of TSMC

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/07 Time of announcement 17:00:31
Subject 
 Announcement for the disposal of fixed income
securities on behalf of TSMC Global Ltd., a subsidiary
of TSMC
Date of events 2021/12/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:
Government Bonds.
2.Trading date:2021/07/12~2021/12/07
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
91282CCG4:130,200 units; US$98.90 per unit; Total amount: US$12.9 million.
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):
Loss US$0.1 million.
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
91282CCG4: 49,300 units; US$4.9 million; NA; None.
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
4.58%; 6.04%; NT$-99,580 million.
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Fixed income investment.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 57 200 M 57 200 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 324 M 21 324 M
Net cash 2021 231 B 8 338 M 8 338 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 15 558 B 561 B 561 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 600,00 TWD
Average target price 761,58 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%560 657
NVIDIA CORPORATION130.08%750 925
BROADCOM INC.27.47%232 555
INTEL CORPORATION2.35%207 376
QUALCOMM, INC.15.17%196 504
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.82%179 727