Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue of unsecured corporate bond of TSMC in 2022 (111-5)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: 5th issue of unsecured corporate bond of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. in 2022 (111-5) 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued: Total amount NT$15.6 billion; comprised of NT$2.0 billion Tranche A, NT$8.9 billion Tranche B, NT$2.2 billion Tranche C and NT$2.5 billion Tranche D 5.Face value per bond:NT$10 million 6.Issue price:At par 7.Issuance period:Tranche A: 4 years and 10 months; Tranche B: 5 years; Tranche C: 7 years; Tranche D: 10 years 8.Coupon rate:Tranche A: 1.65% p.a.; Tranche B: 1.65% p.a.; Tranche C: 1.65% p.a.; Tranche D: 1.82% p.a. 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: Purchase/expansion of facilities and equipment 11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd 13.Underwriter or agent: Capital Securities Corporation as the lead underwriter 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Shifu Branch 16.Certifying institution:None 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA 18.Sell-back conditions:None 19.Buyback conditions:None 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 22.Any other matters that need to be specified: Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue of unsecured corporate bond in 2022 subsequent to 2022/02/15 TSMC Board of Directors' approval of the issuance of unsecured corporate bond.