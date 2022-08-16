Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue of unsecured corporate bond of TSMC in 2022 (111-5)

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
5th issue of unsecured corporate bond of Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Company, Ltd. in 2022 (111-5)
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:
Total amount NT$15.6 billion; comprised of NT$2.0 billion Tranche A,
NT$8.9 billion Tranche B, NT$2.2 billion Tranche C and
NT$2.5 billion Tranche D
5.Face value per bond:NT$10 million
6.Issue price:At par
7.Issuance period:Tranche A: 4 years and 10 months; Tranche B: 5 years;
Tranche C: 7 years; Tranche D: 10 years
8.Coupon rate:Tranche A: 1.65% p.a.; Tranche B: 1.65% p.a.;
Tranche C: 1.65% p.a.; Tranche D: 1.82% p.a.
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Purchase/expansion of facilities and equipment
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd
13.Underwriter or agent:
Capital Securities Corporation as the lead underwriter
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Shifu Branch
16.Certifying institution:None
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
18.Sell-back conditions:None
19.Buyback conditions:None
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue of unsecured corporate
bond in 2022 subsequent to 2022/02/15 TSMC Board of Directors' approval
of the issuance of unsecured corporate bond.