    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
523.00 TWD   +1.16%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue of unsecured corporate bond of TSMC in 2022 (111-5)
PU
08/15Former TSMC Top Executive "Regrets" Working for SMIC
MT
08/12SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year -sources
RE
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue of unsecured corporate bond of TSMC in 2022 (111-5)

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/16 Time of announcement 16:41:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue
of unsecured corporate bond of TSMC in 2022 (111-5)
Date of events 2022/08/16 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
5th issue of unsecured corporate bond of Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Company, Ltd. in 2022 (111-5)
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:
Total amount NT$15.6 billion; comprised of NT$2.0 billion Tranche A,
NT$8.9 billion Tranche B, NT$2.2 billion Tranche C and
NT$2.5 billion Tranche D
5.Face value per bond:NT$10 million
6.Issue price:At par
7.Issuance period:Tranche A: 4 years and 10 months; Tranche B: 5 years;
Tranche C: 7 years; Tranche D: 10 years
8.Coupon rate:Tranche A: 1.65% p.a.; Tranche B: 1.65% p.a.;
Tranche C: 1.65% p.a.; Tranche D: 1.82% p.a.
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Purchase/expansion of facilities and equipment
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd
13.Underwriter or agent:
Capital Securities Corporation as the lead underwriter
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Shifu Branch
16.Certifying institution:None
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
18.Sell-back conditions:None
19.Buyback conditions:None
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Announcement of the major terms of the 5th issue of unsecured corporate
bond in 2022 subsequent to 2022/02/15 TSMC Board of Directors' approval
of the issuance of unsecured corporate bond.

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
