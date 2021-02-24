Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Ark Invest adds $171 million worth Tesla shares

02/24/2021 | 06:36am EST
Logo of Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern

LONDON (Reuters) - Star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds added a further $171 million worth of Tesla shares on Tuesday when the electric carmaker's stock fell sharply and closed below $700 for the first time in 2021, it said on Wednesday.

The high-flying $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF, one of the best performing exchange traded funds in 2020, fell sharply this week along with Tesla, which makes up about 10% of the fund, as momentum stocks pulled back sharply.

According to the fund's website, the Tesla share purchases were carried out in three separate instalments worth around $124 million, $39 million and $8 million each. On the same day Ark Invest's funds also sold $126 million worth of Taiwan Semiconductor shares.

ARK Invest holds about 0.5% stake in Tesla, weighing 6.6% across all its funds.

Tesla shares rose 2.6% in U.S. premarket trade on Wednesday after falling as much as 13.4% in the previous session, dragged down by heavy losses in Bitcoin in which Elon Musk's company recently invested $1.5 billion.

The ARK Innovation fund has large positions in so-called momentum stocks, which tend to attract investors based on thematic trends rather than fundamentals or valuation.

Short interest in the fund's shares showed a massive spike with 100% of the shares available for shorting currently out on loan, FIS' Analytics data showed. Short sellers typically borrow and sell shares they expect will fall, hoping to buy them back at a lower price, pay back the loan and pocket the difference.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.38% 641 End-of-day quote.20.94%
TESLA, INC. -2.19% 698.84 Delayed Quote.1.25%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 341 B 48 165 M 48 165 M
Net income 2020 512 B 18 383 M 18 383 M
Net cash 2020 393 B 14 102 M 14 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 16 621 B 596 B 597 B
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 736,04 TWD
Last Close Price 641,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED20.94%596 411
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.96%350 156
INTEL CORPORATION26.48%248 331
BROADCOM INC.8.80%192 642
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.66%159 063
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-4.86%155 768
