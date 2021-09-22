Log in
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Aug export orders seen rising for 18th consecutive month

09/22/2021 | 12:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trucks drive near containers at Keelung port, northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in August for the 18th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained demand for technology products during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects export orders to jump 20.7% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 18% to 24.5%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island nation's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 21.4% in July to $55.3 billion year-on-year.

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for August will be released on Friday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.34% 143.43 Delayed Quote.8.09%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 600 End-of-day quote.13.21%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 577 B 56 861 M 56 861 M
Net income 2021 581 B 20 945 M 20 945 M
Net cash 2021 238 B 8 594 M 8 594 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 15 558 B 560 B 561 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,72x
EV / Sales 2022 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 600,00 TWD
Average target price 760,79 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%558 824
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.72%526 980
INTEL CORPORATION6.34%214 940
BROADCOM INC.13.01%203 676
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.57%177 801
QUALCOMM, INC.-12.85%149 753