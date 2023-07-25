Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
("TSMC"; NYSE: TSM)
This is to report 1) the changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 2) the changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 3) the acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries; 4) the capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors and 5) the unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries for the month of June 2023.
1.The changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:
|Title
|Name
|Number of shares held as of
|Changes
|5/31/2023
|6/30/2023
|Chairman
|Mark Liu
|12,962,473
|12,963,007
|534
|Senior Vice President
|Cliff Hou
|481,626
|483,380
|1,754
|Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Wendell Huang
|1,660,055
|1,660,070
|15
|Vice President
|Jonathan Lee
|385,137
|387,223
|2,086
|Vice President
|KC Hsu
|75,927
|80,927
|5,000
Note: Shareholdings include shares held by the related parties.
2.The changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:
Inapplicable.
3.The acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries:
Fixed-income investment: NT$25.0 billion of acquisition.
Equity investment: NT$0.3 billion of disposition.
4.The capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors: Inapplicable.
5.The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries:
|Issuance
|Tranche
|Issuance Period
|
Total Amount
(in billions)
|Coupon Rate
|Repayment and Interest Payment
|112-3
|A
|June 2023 ~ June 2028
|NT$11.4
|1.60%
|Bullet repayment; interest payable annually
|B
|June 2023 ~ June 2030
|NT$2.6
|1.65%
|C
|June 2023 ~ June 2033
|NT$6.0
|1.80%
Disclaimer
TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 10:16:20 UTC.