Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

("TSMC"; NYSE: TSM)

This is to report 1) the changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 2) the changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 3) the acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries; 4) the capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors and 5) the unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries for the month of June 2023.

1.The changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:

Title Name Number of shares held as of Changes 5/31/2023 6/30/2023 Chairman Mark Liu 12,962,473 12,963,007 534 Senior Vice President Cliff Hou 481,626 483,380 1,754 Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang 1,660,055 1,660,070 15 Vice President Jonathan Lee 385,137 387,223 2,086 Vice President KC Hsu 75,927 80,927 5,000

Note: Shareholdings include shares held by the related parties.

2.The changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:

Inapplicable.



3.The acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries:

Fixed-income investment: NT$25.0 billion of acquisition.

Equity investment: NT$0.3 billion of disposition.



4.The capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors: Inapplicable.



5.The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries:

Issuance Tranche Issuance Period Total Amount

(in billions) Coupon Rate Repayment and Interest Payment 112-3 A June 2023 ~ June 2028 NT$11.4 1.60% Bullet repayment; interest payable annually B June 2023 ~ June 2030 NT$2.6 1.65% C June 2023 ~ June 2033 NT$6.0 1.80%







