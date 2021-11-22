Log in
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : MediaTek and TSMC Unveil the World's First 7nm 8K Resolution Digital TV System-on-Chip

11/22/2021 | 02:14am EST
MediaTek and TSMC Unveil the World's First 7nm 8K Resolution Digital TV System-on-Chip

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., Nov. 22, 2021 - MediaTek (TWSE: 2454) and TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today unveiled the world's first 7-nanometer 8K digital TV flagship system-on-chip (SoC), the MediaTek Pentonic 2000. Built with TSMC's N7 advanced process technology, the MediaTek Pentonic 2000 offers unparalleled performance and power efficiency with features including powerful artificial intelligence (AI) engines, Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Versatile Video Coding (VVC) decoding and picture-in-picture (PiP) technology.

MediaTek's Pentonic 2000 provides features that are essential for today's streaming era as the first commercial 8K TV chip with VVC H.266 media support and the first all-in-one chip that supports 8K 120Hz displays with an integrated MEMC engine. The Pentonic 2000 combines MediaTek's high performance display technology with an APU (AI processor) to power its 8K AI Super Resolution technology and Intelligent View technology which supports multiple PiP or picture-by-picture (PbP) screens. Featuring the TV industry's fastest CPU and GPU, the Pentonic 2000 is further enhanced with an ultra-wide memory bus and ultra-fast UFS 3.1 storage as well as support for the fastest wireless connectivity for MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E or even 5G cellular modems.

Compared to TSMC's 16 nm process technology used in consumer electronics applications, its N7 process provides a 30% speed improvement or 55% power reduction and over three times the logic density. TSMC's N7 process enables powerful edge AI in consumer electronics devices for tasks such as intelligently upscaling high definition (HD) or 4K media to 8K resolutions, and quickly understanding users' voice commands. In addition to the advances in computing performance, the power savings offered by TSMC's N7 process further provide thermal advantages for consumer electronics designs. As the first semiconductor company to bring 7nm technology to commercial production, TSMC possesses the longest track record for yield and quality improvement, as well as the most extensive design ecosystem support. TSMC's 7-nanometer technology was also the recipient of the 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award.

"The Pentonic 2000 puts MediaTek at the forefront of smart TV design with its ability to offer consumers rich, crisp images, bright displays and sharp audio, as well as a smart and intuitive user experience," said Dr. Mike Chang, corporate vice president and general manager of the Smart Home Business Group at MediaTek. "We are pleased to mark this latest milestone in our long history of collaboration with TSMC and look forward to more technology breakthroughs to come."

"By adopting TSMC's N7 process, MediaTek is bringing technology capable of supercomputing applications into the living room to give consumers the next generation of media experiences," said Dr. Kevin Zhang, senior vice president of Business Development at TSMC. "We are proud to work hand in hand with MediaTek once again to deliver the leadership productin the digital TV space."

The MediaTek Pentonic 2000 will power next-generation flagship 8K TVs that are expected to launch in the global market in Q2 2022.

TSMC Spokesperson
Wendell Huang
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Tel:886-3-5055901
TSMC Deputy Spokesperson
Nina Kao
Public Relations Department
Tel:886-3-5636688 Ext.7125036

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
