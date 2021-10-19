Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Micron to build $7 billion plant in Japan's Hiroshima - report

10/19/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. chip supplier Micron Technology Inc is set to invest 800 billion yen ($6.99 billion) in building a new factory in Hiroshima, western Japan, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Micron's plant is likely to specialise in DRAM memory chips which are widely used in data centers, and is due to start operating by 2024, it said.

The report comes as strong demand from automakers and tech companies have contributed to a severe global chip shortage. Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced plans last week to build a plant in Japan, and media reports have said the Japanese government was ready to help pay for its investment.

($1 = 114.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 0.46% 67.57 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.69% 600 End-of-day quote.13.21%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 56 803 M 56 803 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 161 M 21 161 M
Net cash 2021 232 B 8 312 M 8 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 15 558 B 559 B 557 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 600,00 TWD
Average target price 763,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%546 293
NVIDIA CORPORATION70.74%554 661
INTEL CORPORATION10.82%220 985
BROADCOM INC.14.96%207 191
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.75%179 943
QUALCOMM, INC.-13.02%146 775