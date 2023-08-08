TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions





HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Aug. 8, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:





1.Approved the distribution of a NT$3.00 per share cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023, and set December 20, 2023 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution, and the ex-dividend date for the common shares shall be December 14, 2023. As required by Article 165 of Taiwan's Company Law, the shareholders' register shall be closed for five days prior to the record date (December 16 through December 20, 2023) for registration transfer, and the dividend will be paid on January 11, 2024. In addition, the ex-dividend date for TSMC American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be December 14, 2023. The record date for TSMC ADSs entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution will be December 15, 2023.





2.Approved capital appropriations of approximately US$6,059.5 million for purposes including: 1) Fab construction, and installation of fab facility systems; 2) Installation of advanced packaging, mature and/or specialty technology capacity.





3.Approved an equity investment of not more than €3,499.93 million (approximately US$3,884.9 million) to a TSMC-majority-owned subsidiary, European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) GmbH, in Germany to provide foundry services.





4.Approved the capital injection of not more than US$4.5 billion to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.





About TSMC

TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry's leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.





TSMC deployed 288 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 12,698 products for 532 customers in 2022 by providing broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information please visit https://www.tsmc.com .













TSMC Spokesperson: Media Contacts: Wendell Huang

Vice President and CFO

Tel: 886-3-505-5901 Nina Kao Head of Public Relations Tel: 886-3-5636688 ext.7125036 Mobile: 886-988-239-163 E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com Baker Li Public Relations Tel: 886-3-5636688 ext.7125037 Mobile: 886-988-932-757 E-Mail: baker_li@tsmc.com









This is to report the major financials for the six months ended June 30, 2023 approved by the TSMC Board of Directors. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

(Reviewed; in NT$ thousands, except for EPS)

Comprehensive Income Statements Items (for the six months ended June 30, 2023) Net sales 989,474,227 Gross profit 546,700,239 Income from operations 433,196,200 Income before tax 458,949,840 Net income 388,666,042 Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 388,785,582 Basic EPS (NT$) 14.99

Balance Sheets Items (as of June 30, 2023) Total assets 5,149,465,045 Total liabilities 1,943,996,846 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 3,188,750,455



