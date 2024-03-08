Document

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Date: March 8, 2024
Wendell Huang
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


TSMC February 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Mar. 8, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2024 was approximately NT$181.65 billion, a decrease of 15.8 percent from January 2024 and an increase of 11.3 percent from February 2023. Revenue for January through February 2024 totaled NT$397.43 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.


TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit:NT$ million)
Period February 2024 January 2024
M-o-M
Increase
(Decrease)
%
February 2023
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
January to February
2024
January to February
2023
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%

Net Revenue

181,648 215,785 (15.8) 163,174 11.3 397,433 363,225 9.4
TSMC Spokesperson: TSMC Deputy Spokesperson: Media Contacts:
Wendell Huang
Senior Vice President and CFO
Tel: 886-3-505-5901
Nina Kao
Head of Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-5036
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com
Ulric Kelly
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-6541
Mobile: 886-978-111-503
E-Mail: ukelly@tsmc.com


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for February 2024 ("Current Month").
Note: "Outstanding" herein means the outstanding balance at the end of Current Month; and "Cumulative" herein represents the accumulated amounts from the beginning of this year till the end of Current Month.
1.Revenue (in NT$ thousands)
Period Items 2024 2023
Feb.
Net Revenue
181,648,270 163,174,097
Jan. ~ Feb.
Net Revenue
397,433,397 363,224,641
2. Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)
Lending Company Limit of lending Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount
TSMC China*
97,265,962 53,006,760 38,752,560
* The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
3. Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)
Guarantor Limit of guarantee Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount
TSMC* 1,383,565,451 2,635,864 2,635,864
TSMC** 237,570,000 237,570,000
TSMC*** 381,138,936 254,434,921
TSMC Japan Ltd.**** 312,771 277,596 277,596
* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)


(1)Derivatives not applying hedge accounting.
‧TSMC
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
125,656,157
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
(1,792,657)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
(2,391,668)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
61,089,274
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
(48,111)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC China
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
1,719,690
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
(2,553)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
(18,194)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
6,354,331
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
(36,064)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC Nanjing
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
5,823,698
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
(7,314)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
(48,227)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
12,410,072
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
(77,203)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N



‧Japan Advanced Semiconductor Mfg., Inc.
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
-
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
-
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
92,685
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
4,378,711
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
160,047
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
(2)Derivatives applying hedge accounting.

‧TSMC Global
Future
Margin Payment
(28,857)
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
1,903,728
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
(7,419)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
37,172
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
2,366,197
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
9,113
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N

