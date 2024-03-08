|SIGNATURES
|Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
|Date: March 8, 2024
|By
|/s/ Wendell Huang
|Wendell Huang
|Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
|(Unit:NT$ million)
|Period
|February 2024
|January 2024
M-o-M
Increase
(Decrease)
%
|February 2023
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
January to February
2024
January to February
2023
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Net Revenue
|181,648
|215,785
|(15.8)
|163,174
|11.3
|397,433
|363,225
|9.4
|TSMC Spokesperson:
|TSMC Deputy Spokesperson:
|Media Contacts:
|
Wendell Huang
Senior Vice President and CFO
Tel: 886-3-505-5901
Nina Kao
Head of Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-5036
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com
Ulric Kelly
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-6541
Mobile: 886-978-111-503
E-Mail: ukelly@tsmc.com
|Period
|Items
|2024
|2023
Feb.
Net Revenue
|181,648,270
|163,174,097
Jan. ~ Feb.
Net Revenue
|397,433,397
|363,224,641
|Lending Company
|Limit of lending
|Amount approved by the Board of Directors
|Outstanding amount
TSMC China*
|97,265,962
|53,006,760
|38,752,560
|Guarantor
|Limit of guarantee
|Amount approved by the Board of Directors
|Outstanding amount
|TSMC*
|1,383,565,451
|2,635,864
|2,635,864
|TSMC**
|237,570,000
|237,570,000
|TSMC***
|381,138,936
|254,434,921
|TSMC Japan Ltd.****
|312,771
|277,596
|277,596
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|125,656,157
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|(1,792,657)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|(2,391,668)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|61,089,274
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|(48,111)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|1,719,690
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|(2,553)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|(18,194)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|6,354,331
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|(36,064)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|5,823,698
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|(7,314)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|(48,227)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|12,410,072
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|(77,203)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|-
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|-
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|92,685
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|4,378,711
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|160,047
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
|Future
Margin Payment
|(28,857)
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|1,903,728
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|(7,419)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|37,172
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|2,366,197
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|9,113
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
