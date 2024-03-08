



TSMC February 2024 Revenue Report





HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Mar. 8, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2024 was approximately NT$181.65 billion, a decrease of 15.8 percent from January 2024 and an increase of 11.3 percent from February 2023. Revenue for January through February 2024 totaled NT$397.43 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.









TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated): (Unit:NT$ million) Period February 2024 January 2024 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % February 2023 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % January to February 2024 January to February 2023 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %

Net Revenue

181,648 215,785 (15.8) 163,174 11.3 397,433 363,225 9.4

TSMC Spokesperson: TSMC Deputy Spokesperson: Media Contacts: Wendell Huang

Senior Vice President and CFO

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for February 2024 ("Current Month").

Note: "Outstanding" herein means the outstanding balance at the end of Current Month; and "Cumulative" herein represents the accumulated amounts from the beginning of this year till the end of Current Month.

1.Revenue (in NT$ thousands)

Period Items 2024 2023 Feb. Net Revenue 181,648,270 163,174,097 Jan. ~ Feb. Net Revenue 397,433,397 363,224,641

2. Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)

Lending Company Limit of lending Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount TSMC China* 97,265,962 53,006,760 38,752,560

* The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

3. Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)

Guarantor Limit of guarantee Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount TSMC* 1,383,565,451 2,635,864 2,635,864 TSMC** 237,570,000 237,570,000 TSMC*** 381,138,936 254,434,921 TSMC Japan Ltd.**** 312,771 277,596 277,596

* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)









(1)Derivatives not applying hedge accounting.

‧TSMC

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 125,656,157 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts (1,792,657) Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss (2,391,668) Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 61,089,274 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss (48,111) Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC China

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 1,719,690 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts (2,553) Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss (18,194) Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 6,354,331 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss (36,064) Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC Nanjing

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 5,823,698 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts (7,314) Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss (48,227) Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 12,410,072 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss (77,203) Equity price linked product (Y/N) N













‧Japan Advanced Semiconductor Mfg., Inc.

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount - Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts - Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss 92,685 Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 4,378,711 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 160,047 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

(2)Derivatives applying hedge accounting.





‧TSMC Global

Future Margin Payment (28,857) Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 1,903,728 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts (7,419) Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss 37,172 Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 2,366,197 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 9,113 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N





