TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report

02/09/2021 | 12:41am EST
TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report
Issued by: TSMC
Issued on:
2021/02/09

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Feb. 9, 2021 -TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2021 were approximately NT$126.75 billion, an increase of 8.0 percent from December 2020 and an increase of 22.2 percent from January 2020.

TSMC Spokesperson
Wendell Huang
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Tel:886-3-5055901
TSMC Deputy Spokesperson
Nina Kao
Public Relations Department
Tel:886-3-5636688 Ext.7125036

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 341 B 47 956 M 47 956 M
Net income 2020 512 B 18 303 M 18 303 M
Net cash 2020 393 B 14 041 M 14 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 16 388 B 585 B 586 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 736,04 TWD
Last Close Price 632,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.25%584 701
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.60%336 513
INTEL CORPORATION16.78%236 385
BROADCOM INC.6.43%189 532
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-4.27%165 674
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.53%156 226
