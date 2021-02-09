Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report

Financials TWD USD Sales 2020 1 341 B 47 956 M 47 956 M Net income 2020 512 B 18 303 M 18 303 M Net cash 2020 393 B 14 041 M 14 041 M P/E ratio 2020 32,0x Yield 2020 1,70% Capitalization 16 388 B 585 B 586 B EV / Sales 2020 11,9x EV / Sales 2021 10,5x Nbr of Employees 48 752 Free-Float 93,6% Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 29 Average target price 736,04 TWD Last Close Price 632,00 TWD Spread / Highest target 42,4% Spread / Average Target 16,5% Spread / Lowest Target -32,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer Te Yin Liu Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 19.25% 584 701 NVIDIA CORPORATION 10.60% 336 513 INTEL CORPORATION 16.78% 236 385 BROADCOM INC. 6.43% 189 532 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED -4.27% 165 674 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 3.53% 156 226