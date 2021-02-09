Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report

TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Feb. 9, 2021 -TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2021 were approximately NT$126.75 billion, an increase of 8.0 percent from December 2020 and an increase of 22.2 percent from January 2020.
