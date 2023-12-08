



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

No. 8, Li-Hsin Rd. 6,

Hsinchu Science Park,

Taiwan, R.O.C.

TSMC November 2023 Revenue Report





HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Dec. 8, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for November 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for November 2023 was approximately NT$206.03 billion, a decrease of 15.3 percent from October 2023 and a decrease of 7.5 percent from November 2022. Revenue for January through November 2023 totaled NT$1,985.44 billion, a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022.









TSMC November Revenue Report (Consolidated): (Unit:NT$ million) Period November 2023 October 2023 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % November 2022 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % January to November 2023 January to November 2022 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %

Net Revenue

206,026 243,203 (15.3) 222,706 (7.5) 1,985,436 2,071,331 (4.1)

TSMC Spokesperson: TSMC Deputy Spokesperson: Media Contacts: Wendell Huang

Vice President and CFO

Tel: 886-3-505-5901 Nina Kao Head of Public Relations Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-5036 Mobile: 886-988-239-163 E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com Ulric Kelly Public Relations Division Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-6541 Mobile: 886-978-111-503 E-Mail: ukelly@tsmc.com









Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for November 2023 ("Current Month").

Note: "Outstanding" herein means the outstanding balance at the end of Current Month; and "Cumulative" herein represents the accumulated amounts from the beginning of this year till the end of Current Month.

1.Revenue (in NT$ thousands)

Period Items 2023 2022 Nov. Net Revenue 206,026,179 222,705,993 Jan. ~ Nov. Net Revenue 1,985,435,975 2,071,331,050

2. Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)

Lending Company Limit of lending Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount TSMC* 334,834,966 93,804,000 - TSMC China** 94,165,698 52,656,840 38,586,240

* The borrower is TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

** The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

3. Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)

Guarantor Limit of guarantee Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount TSMC* 1,339,339,863 2,601,913 2,601,913 TSMC** 234,510,000 234,510,000 TSMC*** 376,229,709 251,157,693 TSMC**** 13,532,790 13,532,619 TSMC Japan Ltd.***** 319,081 279,048 279,048

* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

***** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)









(1)Derivatives not applying hedge accounting.

‧TSMC

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 52,569,922 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts 553,172 Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss 18,385 Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 608,889,033 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 6,103,414 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC China

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 2,064,509 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts 33,822 Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss (348,002) Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 135,289,680 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss (553,717) Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC Nanjing

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 4,611,022 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts 75,087 Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss 172,045 Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 51,085,359 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 129,913 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N









(2)Derivatives applying hedge accounting.

‧TSMC

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount - Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts - Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss - Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount - Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 39,899 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC Global

Future Margin Payment (6,504) Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 2,635,892 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts (12,388) Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss (15,492) Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 9,208,426 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 82,459 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N





Document