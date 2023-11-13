Document
TSMC October 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Nov. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2023 was approximately NT$243.20 billion, an increase of 34.8 percent from September 2023 and an increase of 15.7 percent from October 2022. Revenue for January through October 2023 totaled NT$1,779.41 billion, a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):
|(Unit:NT$ million)
|Period
|October 2023
|September 2023
M-o-M
Increase
(Decrease)
%
|October 2022
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
January to October
2023
January to October
2022
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Net Revenue
|243,203
|180,430
|34.8
|210,266
|15.7
|1,779,410
|1,848,625
|(3.7)
|TSMC Spokesperson:
|TSMC Deputy Spokesperson:
|Media Contacts:
|
Wendell Huang
Vice President and CFO
Tel: 886-3-505-5901
Nina Kao
Head of Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com
Ulric Kelly
Public Relations Division
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7126541
Mobile: 886-978-111-503
E-Mail: ukelly@tsmc.com
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for October 2023 ("Current Month").
Note: "Outstanding" herein means the outstanding balance at the end of Current Month; and "Cumulative" herein represents the accumulated amounts from the beginning of this year till the end of Current Month.
1.Revenue (in NT$ thousands)
|Period
|Items
|2023
|2022
Oct.
Net Revenue
|243,202,811
|210,265,633
Jan. ~ Oct.
Net Revenue
|1,779,409,796
|1,848,625,057
2. Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)
|Lending Company
|Limit of lending
|Amount approved by the Board of Directors
|Outstanding amount
|TSMC*
|318,875,046
|97,305,000
|-
TSMC China**
|92,851,013
|53,601,750
|39,006,000
* The borrower is TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
** The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
3. Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)
|Guarantor
|Limit of guarantee
|Amount approved by the Board of Directors
|Outstanding amount
|TSMC*
|1,275,500,182
|2,699,023
|2,699,023
|TSMC**
|243,262,500
|243,262,500
|TSMC***
|390,271,543
|260,531,527
|TSMC****
|14,037,868
|14,037,690
|TSMC Japan Ltd.*****
|322,354
|285,780
|285,780
* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
***** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)
(1)Derivatives not applying hedge accounting.
‧TSMC
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|33,180,318
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|93,347
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|(441,440)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|576,609,578
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|5,349,710
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC China
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|1,968,441
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|(6,124)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|(388,188)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|132,742,152
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|(578,006)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC Nanjing
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|4,034,575
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|(13,997)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|82,428
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|45,081,778
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|73,235
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
(2)Derivatives applying hedge accounting.
‧TSMC
|Forward
Margin Payment
|-
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|-
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|-
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|-
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|-
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|39,899
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC Global
|Future
Margin Payment
|(17,450)
Premium Income (Expense)
|-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
|2,786,167
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
|48,739
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
|45,653
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
|7,917,384
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
|68,895
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
