TSMC October 2023 Revenue Report





HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Nov. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2023 was approximately NT$243.20 billion, an increase of 34.8 percent from September 2023 and an increase of 15.7 percent from October 2022. Revenue for January through October 2023 totaled NT$1,779.41 billion, a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.









TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated): (Unit:NT$ million) Period October 2023 September 2023 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % October 2022 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % January to October 2023 January to October 2022 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %

Net Revenue

243,203 180,430 34.8 210,266 15.7 1,779,410 1,848,625 (3.7)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for October 2023 ("Current Month").

Note: "Outstanding" herein means the outstanding balance at the end of Current Month; and "Cumulative" herein represents the accumulated amounts from the beginning of this year till the end of Current Month.

1.Revenue (in NT$ thousands)

Period Items 2023 2022 Oct. Net Revenue 243,202,811 210,265,633 Jan. ~ Oct. Net Revenue 1,779,409,796 1,848,625,057

2. Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)

Lending Company Limit of lending Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount TSMC* 318,875,046 97,305,000 - TSMC China** 92,851,013 53,601,750 39,006,000

* The borrower is TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

** The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

3. Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)

Guarantor Limit of guarantee Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount TSMC* 1,275,500,182 2,699,023 2,699,023 TSMC** 243,262,500 243,262,500 TSMC*** 390,271,543 260,531,527 TSMC**** 14,037,868 14,037,690 TSMC Japan Ltd.***** 322,354 285,780 285,780

* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

***** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)









(1)Derivatives not applying hedge accounting.

‧TSMC

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 33,180,318 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts 93,347 Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss (441,440) Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 576,609,578 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 5,349,710 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC China

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 1,968,441 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts (6,124) Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss (388,188) Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 132,742,152 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss (578,006) Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC Nanjing

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 4,034,575 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts (13,997) Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss 82,428 Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 45,081,778 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 73,235 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N









(2)Derivatives applying hedge accounting.

‧TSMC

Forward Margin Payment - Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount - Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts - Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss - Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount - Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 39,899 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N

‧TSMC Global

Future Margin Payment (17,450) Premium Income (Expense) - Existing Contracts Outstanding Notional Amount 2,786,167 Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts 48,739 Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss 45,653 Expired Contracts Cumulative Notional Amount 7,917,384 Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss 68,895 Equity price linked product (Y/N) N





Document