For the month of November 2023
(Commission File Number: 001-14700)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
(Translation of Registrant's Name Into English)
No. 8, Li-Hsin Rd. 6,
Hsinchu Science Park,
Taiwan, R.O.C.
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Date: November 13, 2023 By /s/ Wendell Huang
Wendell Huang
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


TSMC October 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Nov. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2023 was approximately NT$243.20 billion, an increase of 34.8 percent from September 2023 and an increase of 15.7 percent from October 2022. Revenue for January through October 2023 totaled NT$1,779.41 billion, a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.


TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit:NT$ million)
Period October 2023 September 2023
M-o-M
Increase
(Decrease)
%
October 2022
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
January to October
2023
January to October
2022
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%

Net Revenue

243,203 180,430 34.8 210,266 15.7 1,779,410 1,848,625 (3.7)
TSMC Spokesperson: TSMC Deputy Spokesperson: Media Contacts:
Wendell Huang
Vice President and CFO
Tel: 886-3-505-5901
Nina Kao
Head of Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com
Ulric Kelly
Public Relations Division
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7126541
Mobile: 886-978-111-503
E-Mail: ukelly@tsmc.com


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for October 2023 ("Current Month").
Note: "Outstanding" herein means the outstanding balance at the end of Current Month; and "Cumulative" herein represents the accumulated amounts from the beginning of this year till the end of Current Month.
1.Revenue (in NT$ thousands)
Period Items 2023 2022
Oct.
Net Revenue
243,202,811 210,265,633
Jan. ~ Oct.
Net Revenue
1,779,409,796 1,848,625,057
2. Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)
Lending Company Limit of lending Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount
TSMC* 318,875,046 97,305,000 -
TSMC China**
92,851,013 53,601,750 39,006,000
* The borrower is TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
** The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
3. Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)
Guarantor Limit of guarantee Amount approved by the Board of Directors Outstanding amount
TSMC* 1,275,500,182 2,699,023 2,699,023
TSMC** 243,262,500 243,262,500
TSMC*** 390,271,543 260,531,527
TSMC**** 14,037,868 14,037,690
TSMC Japan Ltd.***** 322,354 285,780 285,780
* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
***** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)


(1)Derivatives not applying hedge accounting.
‧TSMC
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
33,180,318
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
93,347
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
(441,440)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
576,609,578
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
5,349,710
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC China
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
1,968,441
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
(6,124)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
(388,188)
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
132,742,152
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
(578,006)
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC Nanjing
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
4,034,575
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
(13,997)
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
82,428
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
45,081,778
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
73,235
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N


(2)Derivatives applying hedge accounting.
‧TSMC
Forward
Margin Payment
-
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
-
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
-
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
-
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
-
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
39,899
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N
‧TSMC Global
Future
Margin Payment
(17,450)
Premium Income (Expense)
-
Existing Contracts
Outstanding Notional Amount
2,786,167
Mark to Market of Outstanding Contracts
48,739
Cumulative Unrealized Profit/Loss
45,653
Expired Contracts
Cumulative Notional Amount
7,917,384
Cumulative Realized Profit/Loss
68,895
Equity price linked product (Y/N)
N

