Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC Shareholders Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects Dr. Mark Liu as Chairman and Dr. C.C. Wei as CEO and Vice Chairman

07/26/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TSMC Shareholders Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects Dr. Mark Liu as Chairman and Dr. C.C. Wei as CEO and Vice Chairman
Issued by: TSMC
Issued on:
2021/07/26

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., - July 26, 2021 -TSMC (TWSE: 2330; NYSE: TSM) today held its 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which passed the following major resolutions:

1. Acknowledged the 2020 Business Report and Financial Statements. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,339.255 billion and net income was NT$517.89 billion, with diluted earnings per share of NT$19.97.

2. Approved the issuance of employee restricted stock awards (RSAs) for the year 2021.

3. Elected TSMC's 15th Board of Directors. The 10 Directors are: Mark Liu, C.C. Wei, F.C. Tseng, Ming-Hsin Kung (Representative of the Development Fund, Executive Yuan), Sir Peter Leahy Bonfield, Kok-Choo Chen, Michael R. Splinter, Moshe N. Gavrielov, Yancey Hai, and L. Rafael Reif. Six of those elected, Sir Peter Leahy Bonfield, Kok-Choo Chen, Michael R. Splinter, Moshe N. Gavrielov, Yancey Hai, and L. Rafael Reif are independent directors (in chronological order of time they joined the Board).

After the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, TSMC also held the first meeting of the 15th Board of Directors, at which the Board unanimously re-electedDr. Mark Liu as Chairman and Dr. C.C. Wei as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice Chairman.

TSMC Spokesperson
Wendell Huang
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Tel:886-3-5055901
TSMC Deputy Spokesperson
Nina Kao
Public Relations Department
Tel:886-3-5636688 Ext.7125036

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
03:38aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Shareholders Elect Board of Directors;..
PU
12:55aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Chipmaker TSMC says too early to say on Ger..
RE
07/23Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt
RE
07/23TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (F..
PU
07/22Hyundai Motor second-quarter net profit soars, expects chip shortage to ease
RE
07/22Hyundai Motor second-quarter net profit soars, expects chip shortage to ease
RE
07/21Intel's foundry ambitions could be slowed by lack of deal targets
RE
07/21ASML's order book fills as chip makers race to boost capacity
RE
07/20Taiwan June export orders surge again, outlook bullish
RE
07/20MARKET CHATTER : TSMC Obtains Regulator's Approval for Expansion of Hsinchu Scie..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 574 B 56 074 M 56 074 M
Net income 2021 580 B 20 664 M 20 664 M
Net cash 2021 250 B 8 921 M 8 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 15 169 B 541 B 540 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,48x
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 585,00 TWD
Average target price 737,89 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.38%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.81%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION6.38%225 765
BROADCOM INC.10.35%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.84%173 779
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.90%155 269