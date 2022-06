HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., June 8, 2022 -TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held its 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which passed the following resolutions:

1. Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,587.42 billion and net income was NT$596.54 billion, with diluted earnings per share of NT$23.01.

2. Approved amendments to TSMC's Articles of Incorporation.

3. Approved the issuance of employee restricted stock awards (RSAs) for the year 2022.