Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC will hold the Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference on January 13, 2022

TSMC will hold the Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings
Conference on January 13, 2022
Date of events
2022/01/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online earnings conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the Company's financial results in 4Q 2021 and the
guidance for 1Q 2022.
(2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please refer to
https://investor.tsmc.com/english/quarterly-results/2021/q4
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:46:08 UTC.