    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC will hold the Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference on January 13, 2022

12/30/2021 | 01:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 14:08:58
Subject 
 TSMC will hold the Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings
Conference on January 13, 2022
Date of events 2022/01/13 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online earnings conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the Company's financial results in 4Q 2021 and the
   guidance for 1Q 2022.
(2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please refer to
   https://investor.tsmc.com/english/quarterly-results/2021/q4
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 57 396 M 57 396 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 397 M 21 397 M
Net cash 2021 279 B 10 100 M 10 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 15 973 B 577 B 578 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,89x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 616,00 TWD
Average target price 762,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.23%577 293
NVIDIA CORPORATION132.26%758 050
BROADCOM INC.52.79%276 213
INTEL CORPORATION4.26%210 508
QUALCOMM, INC.21.32%206 998
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.68.31%184 946