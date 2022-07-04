Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC will hold the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference on July 14, 2022

TSMC will hold the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
Conference on July 14, 2022
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online earnings conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the Company's financial results in 2Q 2022 and the
guidance for 3Q 2022.
(2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please refer to
https://investor.tsmc.com/english/quarterly-results/2022/q2
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:06 UTC.