Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC will hold the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference on July 14, 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/14 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online earnings conference. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)To announce the Company's financial results in 2Q 2022 and the guidance for 3Q 2022. (2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please refer to https://investor.tsmc.com/english/quarterly-results/2022/q2 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.