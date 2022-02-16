Log in
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : The Company invited to attend online institutional investor conference

02/16/2022 | 04:44am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 17:39:21
Subject 
 The Company invited to attend online institutional
investor conference
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/22~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend J.P. Morgan's "J.P. Morgan Taiwan
CEO-CFO Conference 2022 (Virtual)", to discuss the Company's
operational and financial results as provided in the Investor
Conference on January 13, 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
