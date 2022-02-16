Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : The Company invited to attend online institutional investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/22~2022/02/22 2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to attend J.P. Morgan's "J.P. Morgan Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022 (Virtual)", to discuss the Company's operational and financial results as provided in the Investor Conference on January 13, 2022. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.