Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K

10/08/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

TSMC September 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Oct. 8, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2021 was approximately NT$152.69 billion, an increase of 11.1 percent from August 2021 and an increase of 19.7 percent from September 2020. Revenue for January through September 2021 totaled NT$1,149.23 billion, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit:NT$ million)

Period

September

2021

August

2021

M-o-M Increase

(Decrease)

%

September

2020

Y-o-Y

Increase

(Decrease)

%

January to September

2021

January to September

2020

Y-o-Y

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Net

Revenue

152,685

137,427

11.1

127,585

19.7

1,149,226

977,722

17.5

TSMC Spokesperson:

Media Contacts:

Wendell Huang
Vice President and CFO
Tel: 886-3-505-5901

Nina Kao

Head of Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036

Mobile: 886-988-239-163

E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com

Hui-Chung Su

Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125033

Mobile: 886-988-930-039

E-Mail: hcsuq@tsmc.com

Michael Kramer

Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031

Mobile: 886-988-931-352

E-Mail: pdkramer@tsmc.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for the period of September 2021.

1.

Revenue (in NT$ thousands)

Period

Items

2021

2020

Sept.

Net Revenue

152,685,418

127,584,492

Jan. ~ Sept.

Net Revenue

1,149,225,731

977,721,754

2.

Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)

Lending Company

Limit of lending

Amount Drawn

Bal. as of period end

TSMC China*

68,696,365

24,144,960

TSMC Global**

757,895,518

24,241,680

* The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

** The borrower is TSMC.

3.

Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)：

Guarantor

Limit of guarantee

Amount

Bal. as of period end

TSMC*

497,946,450

2,318,655

TSMC**

181,116,000

TSMC***

903,351

TSMC Japan Ltd.****

341,659

329,868

* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.

4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)

(1) Derivatives not under hedge accounting.

‧TSMC

Forward

Margin Payment

-

Premium Income (Expense)

-

Outstanding Contracts

Notional Amount

126,403,873

Mark to Market Profit/Loss

(1,384,161)

Unrealized Profit/Loss

(3,415,689)

Expired Contracts

Notional Amount

628,305,025

Realized Profit/Loss

(2,705,195)

Equity price linked product (Y/N)

N

‧TSMC China

Forward

Margin Payment

-

Premium Income (Expense)

-

Outstanding Contracts

Notional Amount

31,291,443

Mark to Market Profit/Loss

13,358

Unrealized Profit/Loss

(74,440)

Expired Contracts

Notional Amount

230,993,734

Realized Profit/Loss

813,451

Equity price linked product (Y/N)

N

‧TSMC Nanjing

Forward

Margin Payment

-

Premium Income (Expense)

-

Outstanding Contracts

Notional Amount

16,394,808

Mark to Market Profit/Loss

3,386

Unrealized Profit/Loss

(34,446)

Expired Contracts

Notional Amount

138,165,038

Realized Profit/Loss

439,052

Equity price linked product (Y/N)

N

(2) Derivatives under hedge accounting.

‧TSMC

Forward

Margin Payment

-

Premium Income (Expense)

-

Outstanding Contracts

Notional Amount

-

Mark to Market Profit/Loss

-

Unrealized Profit/Loss

(1,144)

Expired Contracts

Notional Amount

-

Realized Profit/Loss

(40,272)

Equity price linked product (Y/N)

N

‧TSMC Global

Future

Margin Payment

(22,431)

Premium Income (Expense)

-

Outstanding Contracts

Notional Amount

2,374,013

Mark to Market Profit/Loss

37,769

Unrealized Profit/Loss

38,959

Expired Contracts

Notional Amount

14,675,969

Realized Profit/Loss

101,616

Equity price linked product (Y/N)

N

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
06:22aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K
PU
06:08aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Japan eyes financial aid for Taiwan's TSMC to build c..
AQ
05:11aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Posts 20% Increase in September Revenue
MT
04:46aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Sept exports leap on chips, strong outlook seen
RE
01:57aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC September 2021 Revenue Report
PU
01:53aSamsung Q3 profit surges on rising chip prices
RE
10/07TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitiv..
RE
10/07TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Evaluating US' Request to Share Supply Chain Inf..
MT
10/06TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Semi Set to Post In-Line September Sales Ahead of Bul..
MT
10/04Taiwan Calls For Peace to Ensure Stable Chip Supply as China Makes Record Incursion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 578 B 56 190 M 56 190 M
Net income 2021 582 B 20 732 M 20 732 M
Net cash 2021 238 B 8 487 M 8 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 15 040 B 537 B 536 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,01x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 580,00 TWD
Average target price 759,93 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%536 861
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.43%526 032
INTEL CORPORATION8.75%219 808
BROADCOM INC.12.81%203 306
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.44%180 312
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.08%144 204