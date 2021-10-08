Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Oct. 8, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2021 was approximately NT$152.69 billion, an increase of 11.1 percent from August 2021 and an increase of 19.7 percent from September 2020. Revenue for January through September 2021 totaled NT$1,149.23 billion, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020. TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):