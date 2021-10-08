Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K
10/08/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
TSMC September 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Oct. 8, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2021 was approximately NT$152.69 billion, an increase of 11.1 percent from August 2021 and an increase of 19.7 percent from September 2020. Revenue for January through September 2021 totaled NT$1,149.23 billion, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit:NT$ million)
Period
September
2021
August
2021
M-o-M Increase
(Decrease)
%
September
2020
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
January to September
2021
January to September
2020
Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Net
Revenue
152,685
137,427
11.1
127,585
19.7
1,149,226
977,722
17.5
TSMC Spokesperson:
Media Contacts:
Wendell Huang
Vice President and CFO
Tel: 886-3-505-5901
Nina Kao
Head of Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com
Hui-Chung Su
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125033
Mobile: 886-988-930-039
E-Mail: hcsuq@tsmc.com
Michael Kramer
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031
Mobile: 886-988-931-352
E-Mail: pdkramer@tsmc.com
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
This is to report the changes or status of 1) revenue, 2) funds lent to other parties, 3) endorsements and guarantees, and 4) financial derivative transactions for the period of September 2021.
1.
Revenue (in NT$ thousands)
Period
Items
2021
2020
Sept.
Net Revenue
152,685,418
127,584,492
Jan. ~ Sept.
Net Revenue
1,149,225,731
977,721,754
2.
Funds lent to other parties (in NT$ thousands)
Lending Company
Limit of lending
Amount Drawn
Bal. as of period end
TSMC China*
68,696,365
24,144,960
TSMC Global**
757,895,518
24,241,680
* The borrower is TSMC Nanjing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
** The borrower is TSMC.
3.
Endorsements and guarantees (in NT$ thousands)：
Guarantor
Limit of guarantee
Amount
Bal. as of period end
TSMC*
497,946,450
2,318,655
TSMC**
181,116,000
TSMC***
903,351
TSMC Japan Ltd.****
341,659
329,868
* The guarantee was provided to TSMC North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
*** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
**** The guarantee was provided to TSMC Design Technology Japan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.
4. Financial derivative transactions (in NT$ thousands)
TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:21:05 UTC.