Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Form 6-K)

This is to report 1) the changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 2) the changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 3) the acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries; 4) the capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors and 5) The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries for the month of April 2021.