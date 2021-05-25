Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Form 6-K)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
('TSMC'; NYSE: TSM)
This is to report 1) the changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 2) the changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 3) the acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries; 4) the capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors and 5) The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries for the month of April 2021.
1. The changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:
Title
Name
Number of shares held as of
Changes
3/31/2021
4/30/2021
Senior Vice President
Cliff Hou
437,576
437,905
329
Vice President
Marvin Liao
310,485
315,485
5,000
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Wendell Huang
1,651,630
1,651,638
8
Vice President
Jun He
6,000
7,000
1,000
Note: Shareholdings include shares held by the related parties.
2. The changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC: Inapplicable
3. The acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries:
Fixed-income investment: NT$26.5 billion of acquisition and NT$8.2 billion of disposition.
4. The capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors:
(1) Machinery equipment for mature technology capacity: NT$69.9 billion;
(2) Real estate and capitalized leased assets: NT$9.5 billion.
5. The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries:
Overseas US$ Unsecured Bond
Issuance Period
Total Amount
(in billions)
Coupon
Rate
Repayment
and
Interest Payment
April 2021 ~ April 2026
US$1.1
1.25%
Bullet repayment (callable at any time, in whole or in part, at the relevant redemption price according to relevant agreements); interest payable semi-annually
TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:08:04 UTC.