  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Form 6-K)

05/25/2021 | 06:09am EDT
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

('TSMC'; NYSE: TSM)

This is to report 1) the changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 2) the changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 3) the acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries; 4) the capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors and 5) The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries for the month of April 2021.

1. The changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:

Title

Name

Number of shares held as of

Changes

3/31/2021

4/30/2021

Senior Vice President

Cliff Hou

437,576

437,905

329

Vice President

Marvin Liao

310,485

315,485

5,000

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wendell Huang

1,651,630

1,651,638

8

Vice President

Jun He

6,000

7,000

1,000

Note: Shareholdings include shares held by the related parties.

2. The changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC: Inapplicable

3. The acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries:

Fixed-income investment: NT$26.5 billion of acquisition and NT$8.2 billion of disposition.

4. The capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors:

(1) Machinery equipment for mature technology capacity: NT$69.9 billion;

(2) Real estate and capitalized leased assets: NT$9.5 billion.

5. The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries:

Overseas US$ Unsecured Bond

Issuance Period

Total Amount
(in billions)

Coupon
Rate

Repayment

and
Interest Payment

April 2021 ~ April 2026

US$1.1

1.25%

Bullet repayment (callable at any time, in whole or in part, at the relevant redemption price according to relevant agreements); interest payable semi-annually

April 2021 ~ April 2028

US$0.9

1.75%

April 2021 ~ April 2031

US$1.5

2.25%

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
