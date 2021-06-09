Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Meeting Date Change

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Change to the date of 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

(Translation)

Date：June 9, 2021

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and relevant orders issued by the government, TSMC's Board of Directors approved a change to the date of TSMC's 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting from June 8, 2021 to July 26, 2021, and the location of the meeting will remain at Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu (10F, No. 188, Section 2, Zhonghua Road, Hsinchu).