    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Meeting Date Change

06/09/2021 | 06:35am EDT
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Change to the date of 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

(Translation)

DateJune 9, 2021

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and relevant orders issued by the government, TSMC's Board of Directors approved a change to the date of TSMC's 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting from June 8, 2021 to July 26, 2021, and the location of the meeting will remain at Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu (10F, No. 188, Section 2, Zhonghua Road, Hsinchu).

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 10:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 574 B 56 782 M 56 782 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 313 M 21 313 M
Net cash 2021 250 B 9 021 M 9 021 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 15 273 B 551 B 551 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.13%551 053
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.72%435 028
INTEL CORPORATION14.59%230 166
BROADCOM INC.5.87%189 260
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.88%172 634
QUALCOMM, INC.-12.49%151 378