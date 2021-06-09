Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Meeting Date Change

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
Change to the date of 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
(Translation)
Date：June 9, 2021
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and relevant orders issued by the government, TSMC's Board of Directors approved a change to the date of TSMC's 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting from June 8, 2021 to July 26, 2021, and the location of the meeting will remain at Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu (10F, No. 188, Section 2, Zhonghua Road, Hsinchu).
Disclaimer
TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 10:34:02 UTC.