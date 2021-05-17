Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC to work in separate teams to minimise COVID-19 risk

TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday
that from May 19 it will start to operate in separate teams to
minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections, after a spike in
domestic cases in Taiwan.
The island has recorded more than 700 infections in the past
week, a shock for residents used to Taiwan's relative safety,
and the government has tightened curbs in the capital Taipei to
try and prevent the numbers rising further.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, said it had
tightened its own rules in respond to the government's raised
warning level.
"TSMC's primary consideration is epidemic safety protection
and the company is monitoring the pandemic development closely
to make rolling updates," it said in a statement.
All non-essential vendors will be restricted from entering
TSMC facilities and staff and vendors must avoid moving across
its main production sites in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan, it
added.
People should avoid face-to-face meetings, and if they must
be held only essential personnel should attend with the number
of attendees restricted to 50% of meeting room capacity, the
company said.
Training courses should be conducted online, or cancelled,
and company recreational facilities will be closed, it added.
Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors and central to
global efforts to resolve a chip shortage that have shuttered
some car plants around the world and are now starting to affect
consumer electronics.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Louise Heavens)