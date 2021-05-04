Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : U.S. Commerce Dept pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to U.S. automakers

Raimondo told a Council of the Americas event that longer term, increased investment is needed to produce more semi-conductors in the United States and other critical supply chains need re-shoring, including to allied countries.

"We're working hard to see if we can get the Taiwanese and TSMC, which is a big company there, to, you know, prioritize the needs of our auto companies since there's so many American jobs on the line," Raimondo said in response to a question from a General Motors executive. "As I said there's not a day goes by that we don't push on that."

