    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : U.S. Commerce Dept pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to U.S. automakers

05/04/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and other Taiwanese firms to prioritize the needs of American automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday.

Raimondo told a Council of the Americas event that longer term, increased investment is needed to produce more semi-conductors in the United States and other critical supply chains need re-shoring, including to allied countries.

"We're working hard to see if we can get the Taiwanese and TSMC, which is a big company there, to, you know, prioritize the needs of our auto companies since there's so many American jobs on the line," Raimondo said in response to a question from a General Motors executive. "As I said there's not a day goes by that we don't push on that."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 573 B 56 230 M 56 230 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 163 M 21 163 M
Net cash 2021 253 B 9 040 M 9 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 15 325 B 548 B 548 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,58x
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 732,16 TWD
Last Close Price 591,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%545 571
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.65%369 366
INTEL CORPORATION15.48%231 216
BROADCOM INC.2.81%183 793
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.98%165 121
QUALCOMM, INC.-8.89%155 021
