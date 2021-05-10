Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : U.S. Commerce chief planning meeting on chip shortage -sources

05/10/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo plans to hold a May 20 meeting with senior U.S. auto industry leaders and others on a semiconductor shortage that has cut production, two sources briefed on the matter said.

The meeting will include General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the sources said.

Raimondo told MSNBC on Friday "we need to get back into the business of making more chips in America. And the supply chain issues are very real."

She said the chip shortage was a factor in the loss of 27,000 auto sector jobs in April.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported last week that the department was planning a new meeting with automakers on chips.

Last week, Raimondo said the department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and other Taiwanese firms to prioritize the needs of U.S. automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term.

On Wednesday, TSMC said that tackling the shortage remained its top priority.

On Friday, a group representing U.S. automakers, the United Auto Workers and an auto parts group told Congress it "should prioritize production of the semiconductors necessary to assemble vehicles here in the United States. This will ensure that motor vehicle manufacturers have a fair share of chips needed to meet consumer demand."

Last month, Ford warned the chip shortage might slash second-quarter production by half, costing it about $2.5 billion and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021, while GM has extended production halts at several North American factories because of the shortage.

On April 12, President Joe Biden convened semiconductor and auto industry executives to discuss solutions to the crisis. He backs $50 billion to support U.S. chip making and research. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.06% 15.1 Delayed Quote.1.92%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.04% 599 End-of-day quote.13.02%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
05:57pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce chief planning meeting on ch..
RE
10:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coty, Marriott, Tyson Foods, Traton, Ford...
04:12aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : Reports 16% Annual Rise in April Revenue
MT
01:42aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : TSMC April 2021 Revenue Report
PU
05/07TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : April exports rocket up on tech demand, ou..
RE
05/06Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
RE
05/06Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's Q2 profits
RE
05/05MARKET CHATTER : US Calls on Taiwan's Chipmakers to Prioritize US Automakers
MT
05/05TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : Facing chips shortage, Biden may shelve bl..
RE
05/05TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for mor..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 574 B 56 738 M 56 738 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 334 M 21 334 M
Net cash 2021 253 B 9 120 M 9 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 15 273 B 551 B 551 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 725,13 TWD
Last Close Price 589,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.02%558 595
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.46%368 756
INTEL CORPORATION15.76%232 871
BROADCOM INC.3.36%184 789
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.40%173 401
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.51%155 495