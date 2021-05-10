Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : U.S. Commerce chief planning meeting on chip shortage -sources

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina
Raimondo plans to hold a May 20 meeting with senior U.S. auto
industry leaders and others on a semiconductor shortage that has
cut production, two sources briefed on the matter said.
The meeting will include General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the sources said.
Raimondo told MSNBC on Friday "we need to get back into the
business of making more chips in America. And the supply chain
issues are very real."
She said the chip shortage was a factor in the loss of
27,000 auto sector jobs in April.
The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Reuters reported last week that the
department was planning a new meeting with automakers on chips.
Last week, Raimondo said the department is pressing Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and other
Taiwanese firms to prioritize the needs of U.S. automakers to
ease chip shortages in the near term.
On Wednesday, TSMC said that tackling the shortage remained
its top priority.
On Friday, a group representing U.S. automakers, the United
Auto Workers and an auto parts group told Congress it "should
prioritize production of the semiconductors necessary to
assemble vehicles here in the United States. This will ensure
that motor vehicle manufacturers have a fair share of chips
needed to meet consumer demand."
Last month, Ford warned the chip shortage might slash
second-quarter production by half, costing it about $2.5 billion
and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021, while GM
has extended production halts at several North American
factories because of the shortage.
On April 12, President Joe Biden convened semiconductor and
auto industry executives to discuss solutions to the crisis. He
backs $50 billion to support U.S. chip making and research.
