Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : U.S. Commerce chief urges Congress to act on chip funding by August

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on
Monday urged U.S. lawmakers to complete action on a $52 billion
boost in government funding for semiconductor production and
research before Congress leaves for its August recess.
The U.S. Senate on June 8 voted 62-38 to approve the funding
and to authorize $190 billion intended to boost the country's
ability to compete with Chinese technology.
“It's vital, it's necessary and I hope they finish it and I
hope they finish it soon – certainly before they break for
summer recess in August," Raimondo told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "All signals from the House have been positive that
they support getting something done in a short period of time."
A worldwide chips shortage has forced automakers and other
industries to cut production this year.
Raimondo said she does not see any significant differences
between how House and Senate leaders view the semiconductor
funding issue. She said it is still not clear what vehicle
Congress will use to approve semiconductor funding, which she
described as "fundamentally vital to national security and
economic security."
Raimondo said she planned to speak soon with House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi about the chips funding.
"I am just going to urge her do whatever needs to be done to
get this through her chamber," Raimondo said. But she
acknowledged the House will "want to put their stamp on this"
and is not likely simply to approve the Senate bill, called the
U.S. Innovation And Competition Act.
Asked if the administration had ruled out using the Defense
Production Act to speed chips production, she said the focus was
on action by Congress. "We're going to pursue that path for
now," she said.
In May, Raimondo said she anticipated the government funding
would generate "$150 billion-plus" in investment in chip
production and research - including contributions from state and
federal governments and private-sector firms - and could result
in seven to 10 new chip facilities.
She said her department would need to create teams to
process and award funds - and noted it would take time to build
the plants once money was awarded.
"The lead time is huge," Raimondo said. "The time to get
started is yesterday."
