Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : U.S. Commerce chief urges Congress to act on chip funding by August

06/28/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday urged U.S. lawmakers to complete action on a $52 billion boost in government funding for semiconductor production and research before Congress leaves for its August recess.

The U.S. Senate on June 8 voted 62-38 to approve the funding and to authorize $190 billion intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

“It's vital, it's necessary and I hope they finish it and I hope they finish it soon – certainly before they break for summer recess in August," Raimondo told Reuters in a telephone interview. "All signals from the House have been positive that they support getting something done in a short period of time."

A worldwide chips shortage has forced automakers and other industries to cut production this year.

Raimondo said she does not see any significant differences between how House and Senate leaders view the semiconductor funding issue. She said it is still not clear what vehicle Congress will use to approve semiconductor funding, which she described as "fundamentally vital to national security and economic security."

Raimondo said she planned to speak soon with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the chips funding.

"I am just going to urge her do whatever needs to be done to get this through her chamber," Raimondo said. But she acknowledged the House will "want to put their stamp on this" and is not likely simply to approve the Senate bill, called the U.S. Innovation And Competition Act.

Asked if the administration had ruled out using the Defense Production Act to speed chips production, she said the focus was on action by Congress. "We're going to pursue that path for now," she said.

In May, Raimondo said she anticipated the government funding would generate "$150 billion-plus" in investment in chip production and research - including contributions from state and federal governments and private-sector firms - and could result in seven to 10 new chip facilities.

She said her department would need to create teams to process and award funds - and noted it would take time to build the plants once money was awarded.

"The lead time is huge," Raimondo said. "The time to get started is yesterday." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
05:06pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce chief urges Congress to act ..
RE
06/25TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (..
PU
06/22Taiwan Buddhist group enters fray for BioNTech COVID vaccines
RE
06/22INTEL  : to create new units for software, high-performance computing
RE
06/22TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : Argus Initiates Coverage on Taiwan Semicon..
MT
06/22MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Commence Risk Production ..
MT
06/22Chipmaker GlobalFoundries plans $6 bln expansion in Singapore, US, Germany
RE
06/21Taiwan's sizzling export order pace slows, but demand still strong
RE
06/18Foxconn chief, TSMC ready to negotiate for Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
06/18Taiwan to allow Foxconn's Gou, TSMC to negotiate for vaccines
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 574 B 56 392 M 56 392 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 169 M 21 169 M
Net cash 2021 252 B 9 024 M 9 024 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 15 299 B 548 B 548 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,56x
EV / Sales 2022 8,34x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 590,00 TWD
Average target price 735,59 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.78%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION12.22%225 765
BROADCOM INC.5.56%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.65%173 779
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.64%155 269