Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : upbeat on economic prospects despite COVID-19 spike

05/16/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A shop owner and residents wear protective face masks while buying groceries at a market in Taipei

TAIPEI, May 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economic prospects are bright and growth this year will come in as expected so long as the COVID-19 situation can be quickly brought under control, the government said on Sunday, pointing to limited impact from a recent spike in cases.

Export-dependent Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city on Saturday, imposing two weeks of restrictions that will shut many venues and limit gatherings after a rise in community transmissions.

In a statement after Premier Su Tseng-chang held a meeting with top economic officials, such as central bank governor Yang Chin-long and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua, Taiwan's Cabinet said they all agreed the outlook was good.

The profits of listed companies have increased significantly over last year, and export orders are also performing well, it added.

The current pandemic situation is having a short-term impact on consumers, but as long as infections can be controlled soon, added to a proposed T$210 billion ($7.51 billion) in government spending support, expectations for 2021 economic growth can be maintained, it said.

The Cabinet proposed the new spending on Thursday, though it still needs parliamentary approval.

The sudden rise in domestic cases last week spooked Taiwan's stock market.

Su urged all departments to keep a close watch on market developments and "take necessary steps for the normal operation of financial institutions and order and stability of the stock and foreign exchange markets," the Cabinet added.

Regulator the Financial Supervisory Commission said it would step in to ensure stability if there were "irrational falls" on the stock market, but gave no details.

Taiwan's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a decade in the first three months of 2021 as the "work from home" boom sparked strong global demand for the island's hi-tech exports.

In March, the central bank raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 4.53% from 3.68% forecast in December and has said further upward revisions are likely.

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc. ($1=27.9580 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.98% 127.45 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.83% 557 End-of-day quote.5.09%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
01:19aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : upbeat on economic prospects despite COVID..
RE
05/14Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
RE
05/14EXCLUSIVE : TSMC looks to double down on U.S. chip factories as talks in Europe ..
RE
05/14MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Reportedly to Choose US ..
MT
05/14TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : MIT - Advance may enable '2D' transistors ..
AQ
05/14MARKET CHATTER : TSMC Says No Plans for Europe Facility After Talks Went 'Very P..
MT
05/14TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : blames human error during test for islandw..
RE
05/14TSMC sees no expect major impact on chip exports from Taiwan airline woes
RE
05/14Tsmc not interested in cutting-edge fab in europe but open to investment to b..
RE
05/14Tsmc plans to build out advanced chip factories at arizona site over 10 to 15..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 574 B 56 297 M 56 297 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 157 M 21 157 M
Net cash 2021 264 B 9 460 M 9 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 14 443 B 516 B 517 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,01x
EV / Sales 2022 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 729,74 TWD
Last Close Price 557,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.09%516 235
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.10%354 584
INTEL CORPORATION8.41%223 503
BROADCOM INC.0.86%180 314
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.05%169 254
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.56%146 809