Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Track for Lowest Close Since August 2020 -- Data Talk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) is currently at $77.06, down $4.69 or 5.74%

--Would be lowest close since Aug. 20, 2020, when it closed at $76.81

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 4, 2021, when it fell 5.94%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 10.31% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 12, 2022, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Jan. 24, 2022, when it fell 10.45%

--Down 35.95% year-to-date

--Down 45.22% from its all-time closing high of $140.66 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 35.19% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2021), when it closed at $118.91

--Down 45.22% from its 52-week closing high of $140.66 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $76.50; lowest intraday level since Sept. 24, 2020, when it hit $76.17

--Down 6.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.94%

All data as of 11:13:18 AM ET

