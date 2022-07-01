Log in
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
476.00 TWD   -3.05%
11:33aTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Track for Lowest Close Since August 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:09aChip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand
RE
06:23aSteady dollar casts shadow on EM currencies as growth fears persist
RE
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Track for Lowest Close Since August 2020 -- Data Talk

07/01/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) is currently at $77.06, down $4.69 or 5.74%


--Would be lowest close since Aug. 20, 2020, when it closed at $76.81

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 4, 2021, when it fell 5.94%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 10.31% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 12, 2022, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Jan. 24, 2022, when it fell 10.45%

--Down 35.95% year-to-date

--Down 45.22% from its all-time closing high of $140.66 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 35.19% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2021), when it closed at $118.91

--Down 45.22% from its 52-week closing high of $140.66 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $76.50; lowest intraday level since Sept. 24, 2020, when it hit $76.17

--Down 6.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.94%


All data as of 11:13:18 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1132ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -3.01% 547.935 Real-time Quote.-23.88%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -9.89% 71.1 End-of-day quote.-9.54%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -3.05% 476 End-of-day quote.-22.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 096 B 70 451 M 70 451 M
Net income 2022 862 B 28 972 M 28 972 M
Net cash 2022 280 B 9 417 M 9 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 11 759 B 395 B 395 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 476,00 TWD
Average target price 791,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.60%414 802
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.46%379 584
BROADCOM INC.-26.99%196 179
INTEL CORPORATION-27.36%152 957
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.15%143 069
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.48%141 686