  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 12:10pm EST
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) is currently at $143.08, up $3.89 or 2.79%


-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 8, 1997)

-- Would be the first record close since Feb. 16, 2021

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 15.85% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 30, 2020, when it rose 18.64%

-- Up 18.93% month-to-date

-- Up 18.93% year-to-date

-- Up 14.25% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $125.23

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 32.33% from its 52-week closing low of $108.12 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Traded as high as $143.88

-- Up 3.37% at today's intraday high


All data as of 11:50:11 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1210ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.50% 763.688 Real-time Quote.2.38%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 1.47% 68.8 End-of-day quote.-12.47%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.66% 672 End-of-day quote.9.27%
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 57 480 M 57 480 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 442 M 21 442 M
Net cash 2021 314 B 11 375 M 11 375 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 17 425 B 631 B 632 B
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 8,60x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 672,00 TWD
Average target price 825,34 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.27%620 429
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.64%664 375
BROADCOM INC.-10.25%246 564
INTEL CORPORATION6.68%223 441
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.56%205 957
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED-1.29%170 067