Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) is currently at $143.08, up $3.89 or 2.79%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 8, 1997)
-- Would be the first record close since Feb. 16, 2021
-- Currently up six of the past seven days
-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 15.85% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days
-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 30, 2020, when it rose 18.64%
-- Up 18.93% month-to-date
-- Up 18.93% year-to-date
-- Up 14.25% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $125.23
-- Would be a new 52-week closing high
-- Up 32.33% from its 52-week closing low of $108.12 on Aug. 20, 2021
-- Traded as high as $143.88
-- Up 3.37% at today's intraday high
All data as of 11:50:11 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
