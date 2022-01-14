Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) is currently at $143.08, up $3.89 or 2.79%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 8, 1997)

-- Would be the first record close since Feb. 16, 2021

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 15.85% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 30, 2020, when it rose 18.64%

-- Up 18.93% month-to-date

-- Up 18.93% year-to-date

-- Up 14.25% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $125.23

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 32.33% from its 52-week closing low of $108.12 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Traded as high as $143.88

-- Up 3.37% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:50:11 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1210ET