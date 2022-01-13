Taiwan Semiconductor Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) is currently at $140.97, up $8.74 or 6.61%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 8, 1997)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 3, 2022, when it rose 7.06%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 14.15% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 22, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending July 29, 2020, when it rose 22.71%

-- Up 17.17% month-to-date

-- Up 17.17% year-to-date

-- Up 11.48% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2021), when it closed at $126.45

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 30.38% from its 52-week closing low of $108.12 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Traded as high as $145.00; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Oct. 8, 1997)

-- Up 9.66% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 14, 2021, when it rose as much as 12.93%

All data as of 2:10:10 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1427ET