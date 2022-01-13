Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 01/13
661 TWD   +0.15%
02:27pTaiwan Semiconductor Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pTSMC Shares Hit Record Levels on Bullish Outlook
DJ
01:47pTech Stocks Weaken Considerably Thursday Afternoon
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) is currently at $140.97, up $8.74 or 6.61%


-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 8, 1997)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 3, 2022, when it rose 7.06%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 14.15% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 22, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending July 29, 2020, when it rose 22.71%

-- Up 17.17% month-to-date

-- Up 17.17% year-to-date

-- Up 11.48% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2021), when it closed at $126.45

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 30.38% from its 52-week closing low of $108.12 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Traded as high as $145.00; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Oct. 8, 1997)

-- Up 9.66% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 14, 2021, when it rose as much as 12.93%


All data as of 2:10:10 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1427ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.50% 763.688 Real-time Quote.1.60%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -2.16% 67.8 End-of-day quote.-13.74%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.15% 661 End-of-day quote.7.48%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
02:27pTaiwan Semiconductor Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pTSMC Shares Hit Record Levels on Bullish Outlook
DJ
01:47pTech Stocks Weaken Considerably Thursday Afternoon
MT
12:10pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesco, Google, Microsoft, Adler, TPG...
11:39aAtlantic Equities Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Overweight From Neutra..
MT
10:04aToday on Wall Street: Time for a new chapter?
09:58aBlackline Safety Reports $4.3 Million Contract with US Energy Company; Up 1.3%
MT
09:05aTech Stocks Rise Premarket Thursday
MT
07:28aUS Stocks Set for Slightly Higher Open as Dow, S&P 500 Edge Up Pre-Bell; Europe Slides,..
MT
06:48aTSMC hails Japan plant as special case in overseas expansion
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 57 434 M 57 434 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 425 M 21 425 M
Net cash 2021 314 B 11 366 M 11 366 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 17 140 B 620 B 621 B
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 661,00 TWD
Average target price 801,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.48%618 729
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.80%699 975
BROADCOM INC.-6.52%256 808
INTEL CORPORATION8.23%226 695
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED1.94%208 790
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED-1.29%171 804