  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
558.00 TWD   -1.24%
12:06aTaiwan clears foreign brokers of inappropriate TSMC research reports
RE
04/22Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $3.50 Billion Bonds
MT
04/21Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing JV to Start Construction of New Chip Plant in Japan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan clears foreign brokers of inappropriate TSMC research reports

04/25/2022 | 12:06am EDT
The logo of Financial Supervisory Commission is seen in its office in Taipei, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's financial regulator has cleared foreign brokers of behaving inappropriately with analyst reports on chip maker TSMC after lawmakers questioned whether they were making buy recommendations but actually selling the stock.

A Financial Supervisory Commission official told Reuters they had sent questionnaires to brokerages about their analyst reports on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chip-maker.

The regulator, in a written response to lawmakers, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters on Monday, said that 10 brokerages, which it did not identify, had produced 45 research reports on TSMC between December and mid-March.

It said the brokerages' analyst reports did not break any regulations, and that investment decisions were made by professional investors who adjust their asset allocation in response to international market fluctuations and global layout considerations.

Brokerage clients make their own decisions, and do not necessarily operate in the direction suggested by research reports, it added, citing the responses to the questionnaire.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares have fallen about 11% this year, while the broad market is down about 9%.

TSMC this month forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales and said it expected chip capacity to remain very tight this year, amid a global crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices.

(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.78% 161.79 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.89% 643.4 Real-time Quote.-12.53%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.95% 83.4 End-of-day quote.6.11%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.24% 558 End-of-day quote.-9.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 091 B 71 290 M 71 290 M
Net income 2022 857 B 29 236 M 29 236 M
Net cash 2022 276 B 9 407 M 9 407 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 14 469 B 493 B 493 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
EV / Sales 2023 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
