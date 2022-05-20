Taiwan export orders fall for first time in 2 years, hurt by China lockdowns, global weakness

* April export orders -5.5% y/y vs +3.8% poll forecast
* Export orders from China -16.9% y/y vs +9.1% in March
* Ministry sees May orders between -1.1% and +1.7% y/y
TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders -- a
bellwether for global technology demand -- fell for the first
time in 25 months in April, taking a larger-than-expected hit
from COVID lockdowns in China and broader global supply chain
disruptions.
Export orders unexpectedly fell 5.5% from a year earlier to
$51.9 billion last month, data from the Ministry of Economic
Affairs showed on Friday.
The decline was the first in more than two years, since the
COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the world in 2020, and up-ended
analysts' forecasts for 8.3% growth.
Orders for telecommunications products dropped 21.5% on
year, mainly due to government measures to control the spread of
COVID-19 in China, the ministry said.
Orders for electronic products edged up 4.3%, with China's
lockdowns "deepening the supply and demand imbalance," the
ministry said.
Growth in the past two years or so had been supported by
booming tech demand fueled by the work and study from home
trend during the COVID pandemic, as well as a global
semiconductor shortage that has filled Taiwanese chip makers'
order books.
The ministry said it expects export orders in May to be in a
range of a fall of 1.1% and an expansion of 1.7% from a year
earlier.
Huang Yu-ling, director of the ministry's statistics agency,
said orders could return to growth in June or July, depending on
how quickly China can restore output levels and resolve supply
chain bottlenecks.
"The lockdown has had a much bigger impact than we
expected," she said.
In March, export orders rose 16.8% from a year earlier to
$62.69 billion, the highest figure for the month on
record.
April orders from China fell 16.9%, compared with an
increase of 9.1% in the previous month, while orders from the
United States in April dropped 0.2% from a year earlier,
compared with the 18.9% growth logged in March.
Shares of California-based Cisco Systems Inc
tumbled to an 18-month low on Thursday after the company warned
of persisting shortages in components, worrying Wall Street on
how exports could suffer due to China's COVID restrictions and
the Ukraine crisis.
Export orders from Europe shrank 17%, compared with growth
of 20.1% in March, while those from Japan fell 11.3%.
The ministry said it is closely watching possible further
impacts from global supply chain disruptions and rising
inflation, both of which could get worse due to the war in
Ukraine and the lockdowns in China.
Dozens of Chinese cities were under full or partial COVID
lockdowns in April and May, slashing demand and paralyzing
supply chains. Shanghai is just beginning to ease restrictions
and analysts warn it could take weeks or even months for
conditions to stabilize.
Roughly half of Taiwanese companies that had previously
suspended work in China due to COVID control measures have
resumed production as curbs ease, the island's economy minister
said on Thursday.
Taiwanese companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) are major suppliers
to Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc and other global
tech firms.
Kevin Wang, an analyst at Taishin investment advisory
company, said the impact from China's lockdowns could continue
for the next few months.
"The uncertainties from lockdowns in China will still hurt
the momentum of the orders and impact the global supply chain.
It is hard not to be hit by them."
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao, Yimou Lee, Emily Chan and Taipei
newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)