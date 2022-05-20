Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
522.00 TWD   -2.97%
05:30aTaiwan export orders fall for first time in 2 years, hurt by China lockdowns, global weakness
RE
01:52aComputer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
RE
05/19Do-Fluoride Tapped to Supply Chemical Materials to Chipmaker TSMC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan export orders fall for first time in 2 years, hurt by China lockdowns, global weakness

05/20/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trucks drive near containers at Keelung port, northern Taiwan

* April export orders -5.5% y/y vs +3.8% poll forecast

* Export orders from China -16.9% y/y vs +9.1% in March

* Ministry sees May orders between -1.1% and +1.7% y/y

TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders -- a bellwether for global technology demand -- fell for the first time in 25 months in April, taking a larger-than-expected hit from COVID lockdowns in China and broader global supply chain disruptions.

Export orders unexpectedly fell 5.5% from a year earlier to $51.9 billion last month, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

The decline was the first in more than two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the world in 2020, and up-ended analysts' forecasts for 8.3% growth.

Orders for telecommunications products dropped 21.5% on year, mainly due to government measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in China, the ministry said.

Orders for electronic products edged up 4.3%, with China's lockdowns "deepening the supply and demand imbalance," the ministry said.

Growth in the past two years or so had been supported by booming tech demand fueled by the work and study from home trend during the COVID pandemic, as well as a global semiconductor shortage that has filled Taiwanese chip makers' order books.

The ministry said it expects export orders in May to be in a range of a fall of 1.1% and an expansion of 1.7% from a year earlier.

Huang Yu-ling, director of the ministry's statistics agency, said orders could return to growth in June or July, depending on how quickly China can restore output levels and resolve supply chain bottlenecks.

"The lockdown has had a much bigger impact than we expected," she said.

In March, export orders rose 16.8% from a year earlier to $62.69 billion, the highest figure for the month on record.

April orders from China fell 16.9%, compared with an increase of 9.1% in the previous month, while orders from the United States in April dropped 0.2% from a year earlier, compared with the 18.9% growth logged in March.

Shares of California-based Cisco Systems Inc tumbled to an 18-month low on Thursday after the company warned of persisting shortages in components, worrying Wall Street on how exports could suffer due to China's COVID restrictions and the Ukraine crisis.

Export orders from Europe shrank 17%, compared with growth of 20.1% in March, while those from Japan fell 11.3%.

The ministry said it is closely watching possible further impacts from global supply chain disruptions and rising inflation, both of which could get worse due to the war in Ukraine and the lockdowns in China.

Dozens of Chinese cities were under full or partial COVID lockdowns in April and May, slashing demand and paralyzing supply chains. Shanghai is just beginning to ease restrictions and analysts warn it could take weeks or even months for conditions to stabilize.

Roughly half of Taiwanese companies that had previously suspended work in China due to COVID control measures have resumed production as curbs ease, the island's economy minister said on Thursday.

Taiwanese companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) are major suppliers to Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc and other global tech firms.

Kevin Wang, an analyst at Taishin investment advisory company, said the impact from China's lockdowns could continue for the next few months.

"The uncertainties from lockdowns in China will still hurt the momentum of the orders and impact the global supply chain. It is hard not to be hit by them." (Reporting by Jeanny Kao, Yimou Lee, Emily Chan and Taipei newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.46% 137.35 Delayed Quote.-22.65%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -13.73% 41.72 Delayed Quote.-34.16%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) 2.80% 70.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -2.26% 596.204 Real-time Quote.-19.21%
QUALCOMM, INC. 0.09% 130.57 Delayed Quote.-28.60%
S&P 500 -0.58% 3900.79 Real-time Quote.-17.68%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.97% 522 End-of-day quote.-15.12%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
05:30aTaiwan export orders fall for first time in 2 years, hurt by China lockdowns, global we..
RE
01:52aComputer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
RE
05/19Do-Fluoride Tapped to Supply Chemical Materials to Chipmaker TSMC
MT
05/16MediaTek Rolls Out New Genio 1200 AIot Chip
MT
05/13Samsung in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20% - Bloomberg
RE
05/12Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Issue $205 Million Worth of Green Bonds
MT
05/11Research Institute Predicts 10.4% Increase in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Outp..
MT
05/11Clients Claim Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Plans to Boost Chip Prices
MT
05/11Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Revenue Soars 55% in April
MT
05/10Intel launches new AI chips, challenging Nvidia's market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 091 B 70 454 M 70 454 M
Net income 2022 858 B 28 909 M 28 909 M
Net cash 2022 282 B 9 493 M 9 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 13 536 B 456 B 456 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 522,00 TWD
Average target price 800,36 TWD
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Senior Director-Design Technology Division
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-15.12%455 976
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.78%428 787
BROADCOM INC.-17.91%223 007
INTEL CORPORATION-18.43%171 765
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-32.82%156 654
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.06%154 568