Taiwan export orders resume growth in August, outlook mixed

* August export orders +2% y/y vs -2% poll forecast
* Export orders from China -25.5% y/y vs -22.6% in July
* Ministry sees Sept orders between -7% and -9.4% y/y
* Ministry sees mixed outlook
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders
unexpectedly expanded in August on strong demand for technology
and new consumer electronics product launches even as its
largest market China faced continued headwinds.
The government said the outlook was mixed though.
Export orders, a bellwether for global technology demand,
grew 2% last month from a year earlier to $54.59 billion, the
Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Analysts had
expected a drop of 2%.
August' s rise followed a 1.9% annual contraction in July.
Orders for telecommunications products rose 3.1% in August
from a year ago due mostly to cellphone orders, the ministry
said. Apple Inc, which many Taiwanese firms make
components for, put its latest iPhones on sale this
month.
Orders for electronic products jumped 15.4%, driven by
semiconductor demand for high-end computing, automobiles and
stockpiling for new consumer electronics, the ministry said.
A trend of working and studying from home that started
during the COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled a growth in orders for
Taiwanese electronics for more than two years. More recently, a
global semiconductor shortage has also filled Taiwanese
chipmakers' order books.
The ministry said it expected this month's export orders to
be between 7% and 9.4% lower than those of September 2021.
Looking ahead, it said that new consumer electronics
products from "various international brands", demand for
high-end computing, 5G and automotive electronics would help
export orders remain stable.
But the ministry said high global inflation, increased
geopolitical risks and the emergence of new COVID-19 strains
were all uncertainties pressuring export order growth.
Taiwanese companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd are major suppliers to
Apple, Qualcomm Inc and other global tech firms.
Taiwan's August orders from China fell 25.5% from a year
earlier, compared with an annual fall of 22.6% in July.
Month-on-month, orders from China edged down 0.1%.
Orders from the United States rose 7.5% on a year before, a
healthier pace compared with the previous month's 6.9% rise.
Export orders from Europe rose 14.6%, versus an annual
contraction of 5.1% in July, while those from Japan rose 2.2%.
