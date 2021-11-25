Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/24
603 TWD   -1.47%
12:17aTaiwan looking at chip cooperation with Eastern European nations
RE
11/24In Mexico's auto heartland, workers struggle as chip shortage bites
RE
11/24Samsung chooses Texas for $17 bln chip plant
RE
Taiwan looking at chip cooperation with Eastern European nations

11/25/2021 | 12:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: MediaTek chips are seen on a development board at the MediaTek booth during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is looking at cooperating with three Eastern European countries on semiconductors, a minister said on Thursday, a move likely to find favour in Brussels which has been courting Taiwanese semiconductor firms to manufacture in the bloc.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too.

While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe, despite EU efforts https://www.reuters.com/technology/eu-appeals-shared-values-tempt-taiwans-chip-firms-2021-10-14 to spur such investment.

Kung Ming-hsin, who heads Taiwan's National Development Council, told reporters following his visit to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania last month that all three countries had mentioned they wanted to work on chips with the island.

Taiwan will set up working groups with the three countries to work out how to cooperate on chips, while Taiwan will also give scholarships for technical training, he added.

"The whole semiconductor supply chain is enormous. Many countries can play different roles," Kung said.

Taiwan has been keen to express its gratitude to the three countries for their donations of COVID-19 vaccines, and also, for Lithuania and the Czech Republic's support as Taiwan faced growing political pressure from China.

Neither the EU nor its member states have formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed and democratically-ruled Taiwan, but Taipei has sought to bolster its relations with the bloc by stressing their shared values of freedom and democracy.

The European Commission has proposed legislation to boost chip production, and has angled for Taiwan's involvement.

Kung said it would be hard for Europe to do that on its own.

"So they hope to cooperate with Taiwan," he added.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 587 B 57 111 M 57 111 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 289 M 21 289 M
Net cash 2021 231 B 8 325 M 8 325 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 15 636 B 562 B 563 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,71x
EV / Sales 2022 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.77%570 472
NVIDIA CORPORATION143.17%793 650
BROADCOM INC.26.78%228 496
QUALCOMM, INC.18.77%202 653
INTEL CORPORATION-1.45%199 690
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.63.47%181 045