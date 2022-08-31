Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
496.00 TWD   -0.50%
06:24aTaiwan's TSMC progressing well with Arizona chip plant, governor says
RE
03:50aTSMC to Commence Production at New Kaohsiung, Japan, US Fabs in 2024
MT
02:02aTSMC making 'excellent' progress with Arizona chip plant, state governor says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan's TSMC progressing well with Arizona chip plant, governor says

08/31/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip maker TSMC is making "excellent" progress building its new plant in Arizona, the governor of the U.S. state said on Wednesday, going on to praise his state's role in training Taiwanese fighter pilots.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

Speaking at an investment conference during a visit to Taipei, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recalled meeting the TSMC leadership in 2017 and then in 2020 announcing the investment.

"Just over two years later TSMC has completed construction for its main facility and continues to make excellent progress," he said, describing visiting the construction site as "even more impressive in person".

"Along with TSMC's historic investment, roughly two dozen Taiwanese-based suppliers are finding Arizona is right for investment," added Ducey.

TSMC said in an emailed statement the governor and his team did not visit the company, but did talk with them.

"Thanks to the continuous support of the Arizona state government, representatives of TSMC, together with many supply chain partners, had a great discussion with the Governor and his team today on the current investment projects in Arizona," it said, without elaborating.

Ducey said that Taiwanese companies were also finding Arizona's partnership with Taiwan spans decades.

"As one example, for more than 25 years, Taiwan pilots flying F-16 fighter jets have trained at Luke Air Force base in west Phoenix. We are particularly proud of Arizona's role in helping Taiwan bolster its defence and protect its people."

Ducey, is the latest in a succession of officials from the United States to visit, defying pressure from China for such trips not to take place.

China claims Taiwan as its territory despite the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Ducey, a Republican, will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and with companies in the semiconductor industry on his three-day trip.

Taiwan has hosted a succession of officials from the United States since a visit by a delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early this month, which infuriated China.

Beijing responded to Pelosi's visit with military drills close to the island that included launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and by cutting some lines of dialogue with Washington. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.53% 158.91 Delayed Quote.-10.51%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.30% 541.263 Real-time Quote.-24.61%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 1.76% 92.5 End-of-day quote.17.68%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.50% 496 End-of-day quote.-19.35%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
06:24aTaiwan's TSMC progressing well with Arizona chip plant, governor says
RE
03:50aTSMC to Commence Production at New Kaohsiung, Japan, US Fabs in 2024
MT
02:02aTSMC making 'excellent' progress with Arizona chip plant, state governor says
RE
08/30UBS Adjusts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Price Target to NT$815 From NT$850, Ke..
MT
08/30Arizona governor latest among U.S. officials visiting Taiwan
AQ
08/30U.S. startup SiMa.ai starts shipping machine learning chip and system
RE
08/30Gogoro Partners with Taiwan Semiconductor, Taichung City for GoShare App Launch
MT
08/27Chinese chip foundry SMIC to invest $7.5 bln in new fab in Tianjin
RE
08/23CHIPS Act to Help Revitalize Semiconductor Manufacturing, Needham Investment Management..
MT
08/22Taiwan July export orders unexpectedly slip, outlook mixed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 229 B 73 141 M 73 141 M
Net income 2022 960 B 31 495 M 31 495 M
Net cash 2022 394 B 12 937 M 12 937 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 12 861 B 422 B 422 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 496,00 TWD
Average target price 689,44 TWD
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.35%421 992
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.41%387 321
BROADCOM INC.-23.90%204 489
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.53%152 352
QUALCOMM, INC.-26.50%150 942
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-39.58%140 349