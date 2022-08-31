Taiwan's TSMC progressing well with Arizona chip plant, governor says

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip maker TSMC
is making "excellent" progress building its new
plant in Arizona, the governor of the U.S. state said on
Wednesday, going on to praise his state's role in training
Taiwanese fighter pilots.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major
Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract
chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.
Speaking at an investment conference during a visit to
Taipei, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recalled meeting the TSMC
leadership in 2017 and then in 2020 announcing the investment.
"Just over two years later TSMC has completed construction
for its main facility and continues to make excellent progress,"
he said, describing visiting the construction site as "even more
impressive in person".
"Along with TSMC's historic investment, roughly two dozen
Taiwanese-based suppliers are finding Arizona is right for
investment," added Ducey.
TSMC said in an emailed statement the governor and his team
did not visit the company, but did talk with them.
"Thanks to the continuous support of the Arizona state
government, representatives of TSMC, together with many supply
chain partners, had a great discussion with the Governor and his
team today on the current investment projects in Arizona," it
said, without elaborating.
Ducey said that Taiwanese companies were also finding
Arizona's partnership with Taiwan spans decades.
"As one example, for more than 25 years, Taiwan pilots
flying F-16 fighter jets have trained at Luke Air Force base in
west Phoenix. We are particularly proud of Arizona's role in
helping Taiwan bolster its defence and protect its people."
Ducey, is the latest in a succession of officials from the
United States to visit, defying pressure from China for such
trips not to take place.
China claims Taiwan as its territory despite the strong
objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei,
which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.
Ducey, a Republican, will meet with Taiwan President Tsai
Ing-wen and with companies in the semiconductor industry on his
three-day trip.
Taiwan has hosted a succession of officials from the United
States since a visit by a delegation led by House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi early this month, which infuriated China.
Beijing responded to Pelosi's visit with military drills
close to the island that included launches of ballistic missiles
over Taipei for the first time, and by cutting some lines of
dialogue with Washington.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Bernadette Baum)