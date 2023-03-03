Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
516.00 TWD   -0.58%
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
03/03Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023
RE
03/01Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Announces Adjustment to Cash Dividend Per Share for the Third Quarter of 2022, Payable on April 13, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023

03/03/2023 | 09:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwanse chip giant TSMC can be seen in Tainan,

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, will recruit more than 6,000 new staff in 2023, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The hiring drive comes despite a global downturn in the chip industry.

According to TSMC, the company will seek young engineers with associates, bachelor's, masters's or doctorate degrees in electrical engineering or software-related fields, in cities all across Taiwan.

The average overall salary of a new engineer with a master's degree is T$2 million ($65,578.07), the company added.

A decline in demand for electronics and high inventory levels following a shortage of some chips have led to a downturn for the semiconductor industry.

Since late 2022, a number of chip companies around the world have reined in investments.

Intel Corp recently announced that it would cut payments to mid-level staff and executives from 5% to 25%.

TSMC's dominance in making some of the most advanced chips for high-end customers such as Apple Inc has shielded it from downturn.

The company slightly reduced its annual capital expenditure for 2023 and predicts a first-quarter revenue drop, but has said it expects demand to pick up by the second half of this year.

($1 = 30.4980 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei, writing by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.51% 151.03 Delayed Quote.16.24%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.76% 26.4 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.10% 562.462 Real-time Quote.12.25%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 2.94% 94.4 End-of-day quote.27.22%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.58% 516 End-of-day quote.15.05%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
03/03Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023
RE
03/01Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Announces Adjustment to Cash Dividen..
CI
03/01Stronger China Factory Report Buoys Asian Stock Markets
MT
02/28Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say
RE
02/28Factbox-Want billions to make US chips? Here is how to get them
RE
02/28TSMC to Build Second Fab in Japan Worth 1 Trillion Yen
MT
02/27Japan's Rapidus to unveil chip plant location on Tuesday -local govt
RE
02/25Warren Buffett, in annual letter, stays upbeat and preaches patience
RE
02/25Taiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 310 B 75 429 M 75 429 M
Net income 2023 877 B 28 633 M 28 633 M
Net cash 2023 627 B 20 479 M 20 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 13 380 B 437 B 437 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
EV / Sales 2024 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 516,00 TWD
Average target price 624,27 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Chung-Zung Kung Manager-Financial Department
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.05%436 886
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.53%574 923
BROADCOM INC.13.17%249 591
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.33%157 752
QUALCOMM, INC.12.43%138 015
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.24.19%129 620