Taiwan says COVID vaccine talks held up on China sales deal

TAIPEI, April 18 (Reuters) - Talks on Taiwan buying the
child version of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19
vaccine have stalled as Pfizer does not have the right to sell
it, and BioNTech and its Chinese partner do not make it, a
Taiwan minister said on Monday.
The sales rights for the vaccine in Greater China, including
Taiwan, belong to BioNTech and its Chinese sales agent, Shanghai
Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, which snarled a deal for
the main version of the vaccine last year after Taiwan accused
China of political interference, which Beijing denied.
The vaccines were later purchased after Taiwan's government
allowed chip-maker TSMC, a Buddhist charity and Terry
Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, a supplier to
Apple Inc, to buy them on the government's behalf.
Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the problem now
was that only Pfizer makes the version of the shot for children,
but it does not have the right to sell it to Taiwan, which lies
with BioNTech and Fosun.
"Pfizer makes and bottles the smaller child version of the
vaccine. BioNTech does not have this delivery method," Chen told
reporters.
"But Pfizer does not have the sales rights for China, Hong
Kong, Macau and Taiwan. So that has complicated the contract."
Chen said he did not see "outside interference" in the talks
and the government was trying to come up with a contract with
all parties involved.
Speaking earlier at parliament, Chen said the talks had been
going on for more than two months.
BioNTech and Fosun did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Pfizer said it was not immediately able to comment.
Taiwan on Sunday authorised the Moderna Inc COVID
vaccine for children aged 6 to 11.
Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic COVID cases, with
more than 10,000 infections since the beginning of the year,
though more than 99% have either no symptoms or mild infections
and only two people have died.
More than half the population of 23 million have received
three vaccine does and the government is working on a plan to
live with COVID after more than two years of effectively closing
its borders.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting
by Beijing newsroom;
Editing by Robert Birsel)