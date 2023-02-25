Taiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting

TAIPEI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led "Fab 4"
semiconductor alliance of Taiwan, the United States, Japan and
South Korea held its first video meeting of senior officials
last week focused on supply chain resilience, Taiwan's Foreign
Ministry said on Saturday.
The United States last September convened the first meeting
of the working group, colloquially called "Fab 4" or "Chip 4,"
to discuss how to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain,
after a global chip crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The semiconductor shortage, which forced some carmakers to
halt production, thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the
spotlight and has made supply chain management a bigger priority
for governments around the world.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the "U.S.-East Asia
Semiconductor Supply Chain Resilience Working Group," or "Fab
4," had after many months of coordination held the first video
meeting of senior officials from its working group on Feb. 16.
"The focus of the discussions of the participating quartet
at the meeting was mainly on how to maintain the resilience of
the semiconductor supply chain and explore the possible future
cooperation directions of all parties," the ministry said in a
statement.
"As an important member of the Indo-Pacific region, our
country also plays a key role in the global semiconductor
industry, and has deep economic and trade relations with
countries in the region."
The ministry did not elaborate on which officials took part
in the meeting.
President Tsai Ing-wen has said that Taiwan is committed to
ensuring its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors,
which she has called "democracy chips," and has urged allies to
boost collaboration amid intensified threats from China.
Beijing views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own
territory.
The "Fab" in the name refers to a shorthand industry
expression for the fabrication plants where chips, used in
everything from fridges and smartphones to fighter jets, are
made.
The group's members are home to the world's largest contract
chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd,
South Korean memory chip giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and SK Hynix, and key Japanese suppliers
of semiconductor materials and equipment.
