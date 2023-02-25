Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
511.00 TWD   -1.35%
Taiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting

02/25/2023 | 08:28am EST
TAIPEI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led "Fab 4" semiconductor alliance of Taiwan, the United States, Japan and South Korea held its first video meeting of senior officials last week focused on supply chain resilience, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The United States last September convened the first meeting of the working group, colloquially called "Fab 4" or "Chip 4," to discuss how to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, after a global chip crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The semiconductor shortage, which forced some carmakers to halt production, thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and has made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the "U.S.-East Asia Semiconductor Supply Chain Resilience Working Group," or "Fab 4," had after many months of coordination held the first video meeting of senior officials from its working group on Feb. 16.

"The focus of the discussions of the participating quartet at the meeting was mainly on how to maintain the resilience of the semiconductor supply chain and explore the possible future cooperation directions of all parties," the ministry said in a statement.

"As an important member of the Indo-Pacific region, our country also plays a key role in the global semiconductor industry, and has deep economic and trade relations with countries in the region."

The ministry did not elaborate on which officials took part in the meeting.

President Tsai Ing-wen has said that Taiwan is committed to ensuring its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors, which she has called "democracy chips," and has urged allies to boost collaboration amid intensified threats from China.

Beijing views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.

The "Fab" in the name refers to a shorthand industry expression for the fabrication plants where chips, used in everything from fridges and smartphones to fighter jets, are made.

The group's members are home to the world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, South Korean memory chip giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix, and key Japanese suppliers of semiconductor materials and equipment. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.38% 560.686 Real-time Quote.12.95%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.13% 61300 End-of-day quote.10.85%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.83% 91000 End-of-day quote.21.33%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 1.52% 93.6 End-of-day quote.26.15%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.35% 511 End-of-day quote.13.94%
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 2 274 B 74 203 M 74 203 M
Net income 2022 1 007 B 32 875 M 32 875 M
Net cash 2022 528 B 17 220 M 17 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 13 250 B 432 B 432 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 511,00 TWD
Average target price 623,62 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Chung-Zung Kung Manager-Financial Department
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.94%432 385
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.34%573 068
BROADCOM INC.3.33%240 878
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.37%153 276
QUALCOMM, INC.13.10%138 639
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.23.13%125 909