Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
449.50 TWD   -2.71%
07/12Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut
RE
07/12Three Value stocks to watch out
07/12Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan stocks jump after government says to intervene for first time since 2020

07/13/2022 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, July 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded strongly on Wednesday after the government announced it would activate its T$500 billion ($16.75 billion) stock stabilisation fund to intervene in the market following recent sharp falls in share prices.

The benchmark index, down more than 20% so far this year and on par with South Korea as the worst performing market in Asia, ended up 2.7%. It had fallen to a 19-month low on Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry said late on Tuesday that it would activate the National Stabilisation Fund, the eighth time it has been authorised to do so and the first time since stocks dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Prior to that, it had last been used in 2015.

The announcement "greatly boosted market confidence", said Tony Huang, vice president at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co.

However, the market is also closely watching Wednesday's much-anticipated U.S. consumer price index data, a key inflation indicator, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) second quarter earnings on Thursday, he said.

"It's possible there'll be fluctuations ahead."

TSMC shares closed up 4.7%. The stock has dropped 23.5% so far this year.

The Finance Ministry runs the fund which can intervene in stocks if the government judges there is a large amount of volatility. It last did so between March and October 2020.

The year-to-date fall in Taiwan's benchmark index has wiped out 2021 gains, though policymakers have repeatedly said the export-dependent island's economic fundamentals remain good.

After a strong performance in 2020 and 2021, Taiwan assets are being dumped as investors start to worry that rising interest rates around the world are going to hurt economic growth.

The government will report its preliminary second-quarter gross domestic product reading at the end of July. ($1 = 29.8560 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -2.87% 512.003 Real-time Quote.-28.17%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.83% 71.5 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.71% 449.5 End-of-day quote.-26.91%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
07/12Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut
RE
07/12Three Value stocks to watch out
07/12Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut
RE
07/12Taiwan 'happy' to see chip investment in EU, wants deeper ties
RE
07/11TSMC June 2022 Revenue Report
AQ
07/11STMicro, GlobalFoundries plan new $5.7 bln French chip factory
RE
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
07/08Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Reports 18.5% Revenue Increase for June
MT
07/08Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Announces Consolidated Revenue Resul..
CI
07/08Taiwan June exports soar, outlook good ahead of peak season
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 113 B 70 767 M 70 767 M
Net income 2022 872 B 29 198 M 29 198 M
Net cash 2022 297 B 9 931 M 9 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 11 656 B 390 B 390 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 449,50 TWD
Average target price 760,35 TWD
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-26.91%390 345
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.72%379 408
BROADCOM INC.-27.43%194 987
INTEL CORPORATION-27.75%152 098
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.30%148 109
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.05%141 603