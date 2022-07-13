Taiwan stocks jump after government says to intervene for first time since 2020

TAIPEI, July 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded strongly on Wednesday after the government announced it would activate its T$500 billion ($16.75 billion) stock stabilisation fund to intervene in the market following recent sharp falls in share prices.

The benchmark index, down more than 20% so far this year and on par with South Korea as the worst performing market in Asia, ended up 2.7%. It had fallen to a 19-month low on Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry said late on Tuesday that it would activate the National Stabilisation Fund, the eighth time it has been authorised to do so and the first time since stocks dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Prior to that, it had last been used in 2015.

The announcement "greatly boosted market confidence", said Tony Huang, vice president at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co.

However, the market is also closely watching Wednesday's much-anticipated U.S. consumer price index data, a key inflation indicator, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) second quarter earnings on Thursday, he said.

"It's possible there'll be fluctuations ahead."

TSMC shares closed up 4.7%. The stock has dropped 23.5% so far this year.

The Finance Ministry runs the fund which can intervene in stocks if the government judges there is a large amount of volatility. It last did so between March and October 2020.

The year-to-date fall in Taiwan's benchmark index has wiped out 2021 gains, though policymakers have repeatedly said the export-dependent island's economic fundamentals remain good.

After a strong performance in 2020 and 2021, Taiwan assets are being dumped as investors start to worry that rising interest rates around the world are going to hurt economic growth.

The government will report its preliminary second-quarter gross domestic product reading at the end of July. ($1 = 29.8560 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jamie Freed)