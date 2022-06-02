Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
549.00 TWD   -1.96%
08:16aTaiwan tells EU it will continue to be 'trusted' chip partner
RE
03:06aEU, Taiwan to Discuss Potential Collaboration to Boost Production of Semiconductor Chips
MT
06/01Denso bullish on business prospects as it tackles chip shortages
RE
Taiwan tells EU it will continue to be 'trusted' chip partner

06/02/2022 | 08:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) headquarters building is seen in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan

TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan will continue to be a trusted partner for the global chip industry and help stabilize the supply chain, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told a senior European Union official at rare high-level talks on Thursday that Taipei described as a big breakthrough.

The EU has been courting Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, to build plants in the bloc, and Taiwan, facing unrelenting pressure from China which claims the island as its own, has been keen to show it can be a good friend to fellow democracies.

In February, the EU unveiled a European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC and other major semiconductor companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

Wang's ministry said in a statement that the talks, with Sabine Weyand, director-general for trade at the European Commission, focused on areas including semiconductor cooperation.

Wang emphasized that "Taiwan will continue to be a trusted partner of the global semiconductor industry and help stabilize supply chain resilience," the ministry said.

The statement said that Taiwan has "tried its best" to help the EU and other partners resolve a global shortage of chips.

The ministry also noted that previous Taiwan-EU meetings were at the deputy level, and this one had been raised to ministerial level.

"This shows that in the EU's blueprint for international economic and trade cooperation, the importance of Taiwan has increased, and this is a major breakthrough in Taiwan-EU relations," it said.

The EU meeting comes a day after the United States agreed to launch new trade talks with Taiwan.

The European plan calls for the European Commission to ease funding rules for innovative semiconductor plants. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for many industries over the past year or more.

TSMC has said it was still in the very early stages of assessing a potential manufacturing plant in Europe. The company is spending $12 billion on chip factories in the United States.

In one wrinkle for EU ambitions, Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd failed in February in a 4.35 billion euro ($4.64 billion) takeover attempt of German chip supplier Siltronic .

Neither the EU nor its member states have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the bloc has been keen to show its support for the island, especially as China-EU ties sour over trade and human rights disputes.

Taiwan has also been pushing for a bilateral investment agreement with the EU. ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. -0.32% 622 End-of-day quote.-29.95%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.97% 633.76 Real-time Quote.-14.60%
SILTRONIC AG 0.16% 92 Delayed Quote.-35.07%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.96% 549 End-of-day quote.-10.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 091 B 71 506 M 71 506 M
Net income 2022 858 B 29 330 M 29 330 M
Net cash 2022 270 B 9 240 M 9 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 14 236 B 487 B 487 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 549,00 TWD
Average target price 800,37 TWD
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.73%486 760
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.71%458 735
BROADCOM INC.-13.79%241 722
INTEL CORPORATION-14.35%180 351
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.66%164 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.45%160 839