Taiwan tells EU it will continue to be 'trusted' chip partner

TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan will continue to be a
trusted partner for the global chip industry and help stabilize
the supply chain, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told a senior
European Union official at rare high-level talks on Thursday
that Taipei described as a big breakthrough.
The EU has been courting Taiwan, a major semiconductor
producer, to build plants in the bloc, and Taiwan, facing
unrelenting pressure from China which claims the island as its
own, has been keen to show it can be a good friend to fellow
democracies.
In February, the EU unveiled a European Chips Act, with the
bloc mentioning Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract
chipmaker TSMC and other major semiconductor
companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would
like to work with.
Wang's ministry said in a statement that the talks, with
Sabine Weyand, director-general for trade at the European
Commission, focused on areas including semiconductor
cooperation.
Wang emphasized that "Taiwan will continue to be a trusted
partner of the global semiconductor industry and help stabilize
supply chain resilience," the ministry said.
The statement said that Taiwan has "tried its best" to help
the EU and other partners resolve a global shortage of chips.
The ministry also noted that previous Taiwan-EU meetings
were at the deputy level, and this one had been raised to
ministerial level.
"This shows that in the EU's blueprint for international
economic and trade cooperation, the importance of Taiwan has
increased, and this is a major breakthrough in Taiwan-EU
relations," it said.
The EU meeting comes a day after the United States agreed to
launch new trade talks with Taiwan.
The European plan calls for the European Commission to ease
funding rules for innovative semiconductor plants. A global chip
shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for
many industries over the past year or more.
TSMC has said it was still in the very early stages of
assessing a potential manufacturing plant in Europe. The company
is spending $12 billion on chip factories in the United States.
In one wrinkle for EU ambitions, Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co
Ltd failed in February in a 4.35 billion euro ($4.64
billion) takeover attempt of German chip supplier Siltronic
.
Neither the EU nor its member states have formal diplomatic
relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the bloc has been
keen to show its support for the island, especially as China-EU
ties sour over trade and human rights disputes.
Taiwan has also been pushing for a bilateral investment
agreement with the EU.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Robert Birsel and Susan Fenton)