  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Taiwan, with eye on China, to boost protection for its semiconductor secrets

02/17/2022 | 12:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Taiwan drafts new espionage law to protect chip secrets

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government proposed on Thursday a new law to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan makes the majority of the world's most advanced semiconductor chips, used in everything from fighter jets to mobile phones, and the government has long worried about Chinese efforts to copy that success, including through economic espionage, poaching talent and other methods.

Taiwan's cabinet said it had proposed new offences for "economic espionage" under the national security law, setting out punishment of up to 12 years in prison for those who leak core technologies to China or "foreign enemy forces".

Using chip giant TSMC's most advanced 2-nanometer chipmaking technology as an example, cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said such technology could be deemed vital to Taiwan's security under the new law, and thus extra protection was needed for it, in addition to existing laws on trade secrets.

"Everyone knows that TSMC ... has world-leading technologies," Lo said. "If their technologies were stolen there would be a significant impact."

A designated court for economic espionage crime would be established to speed up trials, Lo added.

The government also proposed tightening laws to prevent Chinese companies from illegally poaching Taiwan talent via firms set up in a third country.

It also toughened punishment for Chinese investment in Taiwan via illegal methods, which the government said had led to many cases of industrial espionage in recent years.

"The infiltration in Taiwan's industries from the red supply chain is getting more and more severe in recent years," Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said in a statement, referring to Chinese tech suppliers.

"They poached our nation's high-tech talents and stole the nation's core and key technologies."

Taiwan's parliament has to pass the revisions before they become law.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. 1.97% 258.5 End-of-day quote.-6.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.71% 743.058 Real-time Quote.-1.12%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.05% 646 End-of-day quote.5.04%
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 56 910 M 56 910 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 230 M 21 230 M
Net cash 2021 314 B 11 262 M 11 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 16 751 B 601 B 601 B
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,27x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 646,00 TWD
Average target price 850,81 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Senior Director-Design Technology Division
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.04%601 106
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.86%662 375
BROADCOM INC.-10.25%248 868
INTEL CORPORATION-6.35%197 248
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.62%194 971
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.73%153 466