The technology sector stocks were flat following Friday's rally.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, or XLK, declined slightly.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing gained after reporting it would receive up to $6.6 billion from the U.S. government for a factory complex under construction in Phoenix.

Amazon.com shares inched higher, closing $1.08 short of its 52-week high.

Perion Network shares slid 41% following lowered guidance for 2024 due to a decline in search advertising activity stemming from modifications made by Microsoft's Bing search engine.

